I’D HAVE BEEN A POLICE OFFICER IF NOT FOR FOOTBALL – MERCY AKIDE-UDOH

Retired Super Falcons striker, Mercy Akide-Udoh, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said there is need for the current crop of players in the national team to take the game more seriously and bring back the country’s glory. Excerpts…

During the award ceremony by the Nigeria Football Federation, you went emotional and actually cried while speaking during the occasion, what really caused that?

I will say those were 24 long years and I’ve been waiting for the moment and that moment just arrived with all that we achieved. Everywhere with my teammates and I know we lost one, the youngest one among us, but just seeing them and the country appreciating what we did during our time, it just hit me that, really we did this, and this is the group that did it and that’s why I was emotional. In all, I’m grateful that I’m alive to receive that award because there are some people before they honour them, they’re already late. So, I’m alive to see and I can be a testimony to it. So, that was why I was so emotional.

You said something on the day, that you always go out there to beat every team and your teammates were saying the same thing that when you go out there, it is to beat any team but nowadays it’s no longer like that. What would you say about the younger generation?

One thing, there’s no fire in them. When they’re playing, there’s no passion that’s why I said there’s no fire in them. When we were playing, we knew that we love the game with passion. We love the game and then we also wanted to make a lot of young girls know that they can do anything. Look at when we went to the World Cup, we barely had some stuff but in all we were scrambling and pulling and doing everything that we could because we were not just representing Nigeria, we were representing the continent of Africa. For what we did, that’s why South Africa were like this too because, they wanted to be like us. Desiree Ellis (South Africa Women team coach) is one of my good friends and you can see her down there when she was hugging me. She was telling me, ‘Mercy I can’t believe it, it took me 18, 19, 20 years to beat your team.’ For me I’m just looking at her because that’s something that you can never believe that it’s going happen.

What do we need to do to right the wrong?

In all though, we should know that these girls are trying. If we criticise them harshly, they won’t be able to play for us anymore. They need us as we need them. All we have to do is just to go back and regroup and see where we are coming short. If it is the play or if it is the team bonding or if it is the coach but I don’t think the coach is the problem. The coach just came, we cannot be firing coaches because coach has to have big effect on the team. If you let the coach go, and everybody is saying let the coach go, then you bring another one, it is going to take them time to bond again. So, that’s another thing, we all right now have to keep our emotions in check and just think about what just happened and then move from there. As an ex-player, I know how it has been for them because I’ve been in their shoes before and then as a coach now, I know how he is feeling because I’m in that role too. Like do I have a job, do I not have a job, you know like that. So, we all should calm down and keep our emotions in check and then try to see how we can salvage what just happened, I am still not believing it that South Africa could beat us, you know but it’s planning. Everything takes planning, we can’t just bring players and make them to jump and just start playing, it can’t work because they’ve not been together. They are all professional players, yes professionally you want more from footballers, yes that’s their job but the problem is that they don’t play together. You can see the breakdown in togetherness. You know, I’m grateful to see them play live and enjoy the game from both sides. It was a good game. Like you said, 24 years since you got to the quarterfinal, some of the players had been playing together since 1991 till around 2002, what made your generation so tick? In our set, as I already told you, we have Christ in us, we worked hard and we have integrity, we have team work and we have respect. So, in this team right now, I don’t think they have these. They don ’ t have team w o r k a n d I don’t think that the integrity of the team and the hard work is there. There is no fight, there is no fire. We had enough of that and that’s why we were solid but in all, I am just grateful. At least they’re still playing.

Let’s come back to you now, how did you come into football; how did it start for you?

I was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. I have two brothers and four sisters. We are seven in number, I am the fifth born and I started playing when I was five years old with my siblings, my two brothers, and I loved the game and that’s why when I talk, I talk with passion. Because I’ve been in the game since I was a baby. I played for Garden City of Port Harcourt, I left Garden City and went to Princess Jegede of Lagos, I left there for Ufuoma Babes, from where I joined Pelican Babes. I didn’t stay there for long, I was able to secure scholarship to play in the US, that’s to play professional football, but there was really nothing about professional football at that time. I went to college there and then the following two years, that’s when the professional league really started, and I was the first African footballer that was professional from the continent of Africa. I created that pathway for the younger ones but I’m grateful that we have more of them now. So, it’s not just about me, I have people that can help me when I’m talking about women football. In all, all I was doing is to create awareness for the girl-child. That we can do anything and that’s why I’m always on top of young girls saying ‘ you can do anything, if you put your heart to it. Whether it’s women football, education, you can.’ So, but we’re just being grateful. For me, I’m grateful for being a Nigerian and I want to be a Nigerian when I come back in the next life.

You’re married to a Journalist; how did it happen, was it the fact that he always came around to watch, interview you…

My husband and I, as you can see, we are not in each other’s business. He is just who he is and I just like the kind of person that he is and I think that it is ordained by God for him to be my husband. He is my rock, I’m grateful to God for him and for what he is doing and we have two beautiful daughters. We just enjoy life.

Finally, if you were not a footballer, what career would you have chosen?

I have two things, I might have been a nurse because I love it or I might be a police officer because at home, my mum used to call me ‘My soldier’ but this is the path that God has chosen for me, so I’m taking one baby step at a time. I’m just being grateful, counting my blessings every day.

