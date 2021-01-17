I’d have been a professional footballer –Mr Elegant Nigeria

Osalusi Christopher Oluwapelumi is the crowned winner of Mr Elegant Nigeria 2020. Oluwapelumi’s story is a tale of how a young man with many talents, especially with great skills in football, ended up a model. The former football star who dreamt of becoming the next JJ Okocha hails from Ifedore Local Government, Ondo State. He is presently studying Business Administration and Management at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, the young man, who is now fighting to help other young people, speaks about his new title and sundry issues

Last November, you became the crowned winner of Mr Elegant Nigeria, how did you feel when you were announced as the winner?

I was overwhelmed with joy. I was speechless. I was happy I could win at something. This really means a lot to me. It has shown me that I can win in other things in my life. I got to hear about the pageant on Instagram.

I signed up and I am so happy for a dream come true. I am grateful to God almighty and to my friends and families for believing in me. To tell you the truth, I have followed many careers and dreams and this is the first time I come out winning big.

When you speak about other careers, which do you mean?

Before I came for Mr Elegant Nigeria competition, I was modeling. I have always loved modeling while growing up but back the when I w a s still a teenager, I never really had the opportunity to model.

Not until I got into the higher institution. Being a model, it deals a lot with taking pictures and from there I found love in photography.

I decided to learn photography and it’s being my career before I contested for the mr Elegant Nigeria pageant.

Some of your friends say you used to be a good soccer player right from your junior secondary school up till your senior secondary, what happened?

Football is something I love doing. It gives me joy. I still play but you know in Nigeria, many talents are wasted. There is so much nepotism and who-know-who. I can’t remember the age I started playing football because it was quite early in my life.

This is why I said I have been in many hobbies and career interests before finding myself where I am presently. I wanted to become a professional footballer so much then, but due to Nigeria situation things were becoming very hard.

To get a good Scout is not easy They used to call me Ronaldo in my school. I represented my school in inter-School matches. I remember one match in my school where we were playing with a different school.

Something happened and I could not make it to the field on time. I didn’t know they were beating us 3-0. When I got to the field, people started cheering for me to get into field.

They told me they were already looking for me So I got in. We equalize 3-3 before the end of the match, and everybody was happy. I should have moved forward with playing buy the situation of things didn’t let me.

I have no scout, no payments and I needed to help my family as a growing adult. I needed to do something that would raise money. I even had a great dream of being the next JJ Okocha. I can’t lie, I love football so much.

What pet project are you working on?

My first project is giving young people opportunity to actualise the dream of being self employed. I am creating means for youths and teenagers to be self employed and productive by organising a skill acquisition training.

This skill acquisition will be in photography, barbing, mixology (cocktails and small chops), make up, fashion and styling etc. I will also want to provide food for the less privileged. For now I am sourcing for funds and support from friends and family and cooperate organisations to support my projects.

Tell us about your childhood, what was growing up like. Are your parents very strict?

My Dad is a civil servant and my Mum is a business woman. My Dad is strict and principled. He is very educational minded. He always says your education is first. My mum is calm, lenient and very receptive.

She isn’t as strict as my dad. She is very supportive in all I want to do. Growing up for me was fun, and memorable. I had all the love, support and care from my family. The foundation given by my parents made me who I am now and I greatly appreciate and thank them for it.

You said something about mixology, how did you learn that?

I love cocktails, smoothies, mocktails and so on. Whenever I go out for relaxation, I always order for cocktails. The different varieties of cocktails, the colours and flavour are very lovely. I have a friend who is a certified mixologist and I asked him what it takes to be one and if it can be profiting? He explained to me and made me see how one can earn money as a mixologists.

So I decided to add cocktail making as one of the skill acquisition course. Most times we go to parties, especially big owambe parties, we see cocktail vendors displaying varieties of cocktails for guest to taste and drink.

So cocktail making is very productive. I would be inviting professional mixologists who are my friends to come teach and groom this young people in the act of cocktail making.

These days, many young men abuse drugs, how do you discourage other young men to stay off drugs?

For the young men that is struggling addiction, or that don’t know how to stay off drugs, the toughest step towards recovery is the very first one, which is recognising that you have a problem and deciding to make a change.

Get yourself better things to do, like skill acquisition will keep you busy more times. If you are busy, you will not have time to start hanging out with the wrong friends.

Have you thought of making a pet project from helping young people stay off drugs?

I have an idea to organise a seminar program on that. I called it ‘Overcoming Drug Addiction’. But I don’t have the funds yet like I said earlier.

There is a perception that people have for men that make their hair, have people look down on you because of that?

I had so many challenges on that but deal to my career it makes me happy and I do what ever makes me happy.

How did your parents view your hair when you decided to keep it long?

Like I told you my dad is strict and won’t let me do that but at one point he understood that my career is also important. So he just decided to give me advice. And thanks to my sister that believes in me she was so supportive and help me talk to my parents.

People also think that all men that make their hair are musicians, have you tried singing as a career before?

Well playing instruments and sometimes, singing has been my thing since I was young. I play instruments like drums and Saxophone. But I haven’t tried that as a career.

If you ever find yourself outside Nigeria, what career will you go into?

If I ever find myself outside Nigeria I surely will continue with my career in Photography, modeling and playing soccer. I believe my gifts and talent will make way for me. By Gods grace I will surely improve on my career and pursue my dreams as I am pursuing it now.

