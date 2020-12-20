Body & Soul

I’d have been a street hustler if music career was not successful –Wizkid

Nigeria’s super star singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid recently opened up on how life would have been for him if his music career was not successful.

 

He stated that he would have been a ‘street hustler’ if he was not into music. He disclosed this in an interview with the English model, Noami Campbell recently.

 

The 30-year-old revealed that he felt that God used music to change his life knowing that he was not born with a silver spoon. “If I wasn’t blessed to be doing music I would have probably been on the streets.

 

I am not from a rich family and I wasn’t raised with a silver spoon so I feel I was blessed so I can be a blessing to my family and to those around me.

 

“I believe if I wasn’t making music I would have been on the streets hustling like every other kid. God blessed me with music and it’s safe to say music changed my life. It also changed the life of those I love and care about”.

