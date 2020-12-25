I’d like to be remembered for good works like my dad –Boisala

Emmanuel Adejumo, aka Boisala is an actor, dancer and choreographer. He is one of the children of the late veteran actor and filmmaker, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Boisala talks about how Covid-19 pandemic affected his career, live theatre, his late dad, Nollywood and other issues

How has this year been for you as an artist?

Its been so tough. Infact in my mind I deleted 2020 from the years and looking forward to 2021 with big hopes of greater things for all artists. This year, the COVID-19 affected all productions that have been well planned, this just started picking up gradually and now 2nd wave of the Covid is knocking. We really need God’s intervention at this level now.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected you and how are you coping?

It affected me so much, I have 3 school programs that have to be cancelled because of Covid-19, I lost the money you know and its not a small one. I’m involved in another big stage play productions that was supposed to tour Lagos, Abuja anf Portharcourt and also to leave Nigeria to like three countries in Europe, all these were canceled too, so I lost a lot. But God will never leave His own people. Its by God’s grace and mercy. We managed it, we survived, we are hoping for better tomorrow, better 2021.

For those who do not know, who is Boi Sala?

Boisala is a total theatre artist, I sing, dance, act, play musical instruments, a comedian, movie producer and director, play director, infact i do everything that is theatre, born into the family of Late Moses Olaiya Adejumo aka Baba Sala. Trained at Theatre Arts and Music department of prestigious Lagos State University.

How did you adopt the name Boisala?

It was during a national re- hearsal with my boss Dr. Arnold Udoka, my friends always called me baba sala because of my father do Dr. Udoka changed it to Boisala that particular day. He said how can i be Baba when my baba is there so i should be boy not baba so answer boysala and was how it all started. Dr. Arnold Udoka gave me the name. I thank him so much because it has became household name now.

Earlier in the year, you talked about planning a Comedy Competition among theatre groups, music and comedy concerts and with a command performance of your daddy’s work Oniku Ariwo (a Comic version of Eleshin Oba). Tell us about it?

Part of the damage the covid 19 pandemic caused the family, the plan was on top gear to celebrate our daddys 2nd year anniversary, we have to cancel it but did the musical concert online to mark the day. All arrangement was postponed yo 2021, we pray nothing will stop it this time around.

What really happened?

It was canceled because of pandemic

You are a member of the National Troupe of Nigeria. Tell us, how has it been?

Hmmmm… Well we thank God the Troupe is still very much around, only that the business has changed not as usual again.

Looking back now, do you have any regrets joining the National Troupe?

No regret at all, if I have not come to the National Troupe of Nigeria how would I get the opportunity yo be trained by likes of great Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Dr. Arnold Udoka and the rest of them. My scope of knowledge became so broad working with these great men of theatre. No regret at all.

It is about two years now since your daddy, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, renowned actor and filmmaker passed on. What do you miss most about him?

I missed him always especially his prayers. He is a man of prayer. He is full of humour too, even on his sick bed then, he will still make you laugh. I missed his jokes too. A lot about him I missed.

To what extent has his demise affected your career?

It didnt affect my career negatively but positively, after his death, I now more people, assistance always come from all angles, my career grows daily and im more comfortable.

Do you think your dad has been honoured enough, given his immense contribution to the movie industry in particular and the entertainment industry in general?

We thank God for the little recognition. Only that we are in a country where we dont celebrate our heroes until they are dead, even after the death no one cares again, only few will still recognize your effort. Yes, government tried though not enough but we thank Government for the little one, we thank few private organizations too.

Why did you deem it necessary to establish House of Dance?

It’s the first gift I tapped from my dad and mum. My mum used to be a star dancer in my fathers theatre company. You know, in those days, during alarinjo theatre, before they start any play there must be what they called openning glee, which is a dance of about 10 minutes. They called it cabaret then. My mum and other wives were always awesome on stage; I fell in love with this. Also my dad enrolled me to Omitun Dance Company under the tutelage of Christopher Emmanuel in Ibadan then. I was trained as a dancer and since then I have planned to set up a dance group once the opportunity comes. And thats all today.

Why have you not gone into filmmaking like your dad?

I have produced a movie before, I stopped when I have issue with the marketer. But im back on it now has the responsibility of continuing where my dad left the work. Presently, we are working on television comedy soup titled ADAJO OWU. Its a pure comedy and we are starting with 26 episode. This is coming from ALAWADA MOVIES INTERNATIONAL. And by God’s grace we will shoot a movie next year too. Work is going on on all these projects.

Why have you not joined Nollywood?

I’m part of them already. (Smile)

Have you been embarrassed?

Many times. (smile)

What happened?

Haaaaa. If I say I should start, we no go commot for this matter ooo. But I thank God that me that was once embarrassed has been celebrated in many ways both at home and abroad.

Would you encourage your child to be an artist? Why?

Why mot, if he or she is interested, no problem. It runs in our vein. As a matter of fact two of my kids are already in the comedy business, even tough they are on other field, Praise studied Mass Communication but she has the gene of her late grand father; she is more comical. Engineer Korede too is a doing well in the act.

What is your opinion about fake life style that has become common with a lot of celebrities?

Well, I dont know why one will be leaving a fake life. What for? And at the end you are empty barrel that makes noise. I think it’s a bad attitude and want I to advise those in it to stop, it will send away a geniue helper from the person. It doesn’t last.

What would you like to be remembered for? Why?

Good works just like my dad. Im following his legacies. Im not perfect but working hard to leave a good name behind and great works that I have done just like my dad.

Like this: Like Loading...