I’d love to be remembered for my integrity during service – Akewusola

Mr Wasiu Akewusola recently retired as Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing. In this interview with MURITALA AYINLA, he speaks about his experiences in about three decades of service in the state and admonishes other serving personnel on how to have a successful career in public service. Excerpt

How do you feel retiring and celebrating your 60th birthday at the same time?

I feel fulfilled. It is a day I have been looking forward to because there were issues that happened in the system that would make you pray, “God, help me through this journey.

Help me retire successfully without any blemish.” There are many people who were hired at the same time I was employed. Some fizzled out, some got tired and left, some were forcefully retired, others were sacked and deaths took some.

If I am one of the people that God gave me the privilege to leave ceremoniously, I should be grateful to Almighty Allah for everything by saying: “Alhamdulillahi robil al-amin.” Praise be to Allah. I feel fulfilled

. Looking back at your contributions in the service and at 60, how do you feel – older or younger?

Well, I have not seen the difference between age six and age 60. I just see myself doing the normal activities I am supposed to be doing – sleeping and waking up, eating and drinking, going out and coming in – except that I see myself more as a person with responsibilities to others, as a husband, father and a leader.

Remembering when you joined the Civil Service in 1991, did it ever cross your mind that you would one day become a Permanent Secretary?

I started my service at a government parastatal, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and the highest level you can attain in that place is to become the Managing Director.

I never envisaged it but as God would have it, I headed the parastatal and another parastatal and then became a Permanent Secretary. Honestly, it never crossed my mind that I would become a Permanent Secretary when I joined the service. All I dreamt about was to do everything within my purview as excellently as I could.

What was your growing up like?

Growing up was not that rosy in a family of 12 children, two wives and a father with limited income. My father, before he died, said to us, ‘if not for Awolowo, none of you would have gone to school.” I am the fifth child of my mother and seventh of my father. Each wife had six children; meaning after me, my mother had one more and her mate added four to the family.

The most awesome thing is that each wife had four boys and two girls. My mother being the first wife had given birth to four before the new additions and all the income had been channelled towards the training of the older ones, thereby causing acrimony.

To resolve the situation, my father later decided to sponsor the eldest child of each wife in the family, and those ones would later help their younger siblings. Therefore, my elder siblings were saddled with the responsibility of sponsoring my education.

Which LAGOSHOMS scheme is the most challenging?

LAGOSHOMS Sangotedo and LAGOSHOMS Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu at Agbowa were the most challenging. They are the two schemes that I can say were more challenging than the others but fortunately we surmounted the obstacles that we met on those schemes.

What legacy can you say you left behind at the Ministry of Housing?

Completing the highest number of housing schemes is a legacy. Nobody has ever surpassed that one in the history of the Ministry of Housing.

What is your advice to the ones that will be taking over the ministry after you?

They shouldn’t rest on their oars. We have set the base, and established the pace; they should surpass our record. They have to look forward to beating the odds. When you were in the ministry, have you mentored anyone to take after you … anyone you can say is your protégé? I have mentored all my directors and any of them can be the next PS. I want to tell you that they are well versed and they are good.

In all the posts you held at the top level; how were you able to resist the corruption that often blindfolds public officers?

One of the things you have to resist in the Civil Service is corruption. I spent 25 years at the LSDPC; I have friends and enemies. To God be the glory, I did not have any collaboration with any staff of the parastatal to do any corrupt act. I have been resisting it since I was a junior officer. So, nobody could walk up to me when I became an officer and say: “Oga e ranti b’a se n se ni?” (“Don’t you remember how we used to do it?).

The major weapon is contentment. What I was given as salary and the extra I made from consultancy were enough for me. I never at any time lived above my income. The salary wasn’t too juicy but I was using consultancy to back it up and the contractors know that I will never ask them for a dime.

There was a time when an auditor went to crosscheck a valuation I did and discovered a mistake but instead of calling me to re-examine the job, he went straight to my director to report that he has caught ‘a thief red-handed.’ He believed I connived with the contractor to cheat the government.

I was served a query to answer. I was so confused about the whole matter. I went back to review my valuation and I discovered that I had undervalued the project. It looks like the contractor should have been paid N20 million and I estimated his job to be N15 million. I picked up my pen and demanded that an external valuer be hired to value the job. It was done and the truth of undervaluation was discovered.

After Permanent Secretary, what next?

Having served as Permanent Secretary, I’m already fulfilled in life. I will live on my pension and little activities that will not overwhelm my health. I don’t want to overstretch myself. When you are at the peak of your career, do not overstay your welcome. Leave the stage when the ovation is loudest. I am quitting for good.

How about your involvement with the professional bodies?

What more do I want? I have served as State Chairman and National Treasurer, NIQS and I also served as State Chairman, Association of Professional Bodies. I want to give the youngsters room to do it – and assist them whenever I am called upon for professional counsel. I don’t want to be like our politicians who became objects of mockery because they refuse to quit the stage when the ovation was loudest.

What is your advice to the youngsters and coming generation?

My advice for them is to be diligent in whatever they do and ensure that corruption that is endemic is killed and flushed out of the system.

They should be focused; nobody amounts to anything without focus. If they don’t lose focus, they will reach their destinations quickly and their dreams will be actualized.

What do you want to be remembered for?

I will love to be remembered for my integrity during service.

