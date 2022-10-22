I’d love to become a trader after my football career – Onyenezide

Former Super Falconets of Nigeria forward, Esther Onyenezide, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA expressed optimism of making the Super Falcons team to 2023 FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Excerpts…

Could you tell us about the experience of playing at the U-20 World Cup for Nigeria?

It was a wonderful experience for us as a team; although we didn’t expect to exit the competition at the quarterfinal stage as we did because we had a high expectation going into the competition, we have to take it as it comes and accept it that way. The game against Netherland was very painful especially after winning against tough teams like France, Canada and South Korea in the group stage, but we had opportunity to get to the semifinal but didn’t take our chances in that game. It was most unfortunate, but it was a big lesson for us and something we will take seriously as players going forward in our career.

You had a wonderful championship; would you say you are disappointed that such performance didn’t take the team far?

It is not just about me alone, it’s about the whole team. Like I said we had a high expectation and we were actually looking forward to winning the trophy for the first time for Nigeria because that was my first major competition, we really gave it our all and I can say it was not a total disappointment because we learnt a lot from all the teams that came for the competition especially those that we played against. For me, I will say it was a good outing not minding where we ended the competition.

What would you say about the tech-nical crew that was with you in Costa Rica?

They are wonderful people because we were treated like their children. The head Coach, Chris Danjuma, is like a father to us all and always explain things to us to our understanding. He really helped us as a team even right from the qualifiers and this helped us to settle down and play good football.

Your performance at the U-20 got you invitation to the Super Falcons, how excited were you when you received the call up?

It was another dream come true for me as a player. The dream of every professional player is to play for his or her national team and mine is not an exception, I am grateful for the opportunity to be with the main national team especially during the friendly games in USA and Japan. Although I didn’t have the opportunity of playing, I gained a lot with the senior players in the team helping me to settle down and I look forward to more time in the team.

What was the reception like from the senior players in the team?

They took me like their sister and they didn’t make me feel inferior among them. These are the players that I only watch most times on the television and it was a privilege playing on the same pitch with them, eating on the same table and also sleeping in the same hotel. I am grateful to all of them for allowing me to enjoy the experience.

Can you compare the junior national team with the Super Falcons?

Surely the difference is clear. At the junior level, it is more or less playing alongside your peers, age mates and probably some older or younger than you, but in the senior team, you meet some players almost doubling your age and you have to be at your best behaviour at all times. You can’t afford to act like a kid even when you are one, and my greatest joy was that the senior players accepted those of us coming from the junior team and try their best to make us comfortable.

Do you see yourself making the World Cup team to Australia/New Zealand?

Yes, I see myself making the team with hard work and consistent performance at my club and making sure I take my chances when given the opportunity in the national team.

Robo FC have produced some notable stars for the national team, Asisat Osoala, Monday Gift among others, what’s the secret of that club?

There is no secret apart from dedication and the coach’s eye for talents and grassroots development. We have an owner that always goes to any length to make a player happy and when you are happy doing what you are doing, you will surely give it your all and that’s what has been happening at the club.

How did you come into football?

I started football on the streets, I didn’t even know that I will get this far. It was just fun for me when I started, but thank God, here I am today representing Nigeria.

What was the reaction of your parents to your choice of career?

They supported me from day one and I’m grateful to them for giving me such opportunity to pursue my career.

So how did you become professional?

I was actually picked from inter school competition when I was in the primary school and from there I continued to hone my skills at Robo FC and here I am today.

The dream of every player is to play professional football outside Nigeria, so which club or league are you looking forward to playing in?

I don’t have preference for any club or league at the moment, I just look up to God to give me the best opportunity. Wherever I find myself and the league, I will be happy and also give my all. The most important thing for me now is Robo FC and I will continue to play to the best of my ability and when the opportunity comes, I will take it.

Which of your teammates are you closest to?

I will say Flourish Sabastine. We are very close in the national team camp and that doesn’t mean I don’t have close relationship with the rest of my teammates, we are all a united family.

Who will you pick at club level?

At Robo, I can’t even pinpoint a single person, all of us from the oldest to the youngest are a close unit and we are all friends at the club.

If you have not been a footballer, what would you have done in life?

Definitely it will be trading because that was something I love doing so much.

Why trading? Do you have someone that is doing well in it around you?

Yes, my uncle. He has been doing well in it and I love the way he has been handling his business, something which I really want to emulate and hopefully I will be successful too.

Are you saying you will take up trading after your career?

That’s still a long way to go, but that is what I will surely do in the football. I love it and I am going to make a success out of it.

Are you saying you will forfeit education just to be a trader/businesswoman?

Even as a trader, education is very important, I will surely go to school so as to have the basic knowledge of what I really want to do and not just to delve into it. I will go for courses related to what I want to do, but that has to wait for now.

The league has been on break for a while now, as a player, do you think that’s good for you?

I cannot say much on something I don’t have control over. My job as a player is to play when asked to and not to talk of administration of the game, but the most important thing is to continue training and be ready whenever the league resumes.

Are you saying Robo FC are ready anytime they announce the resumption of the league?

Of course, apart from going to the national team camp, we have been together as a team training and the experience some of us gained from the national team is really helping us; so we are ready to perform well in the league when the season resumes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...