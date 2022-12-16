I’d love to collaborate with Wizkid – DJ Burn

Funmilola Akinsanya also known as Dj Burn, is a Nigerian singer and song writer. In this interview, he talks about his foray into the music industry, why he has what it takes to make it and other issues, writes TONY OKUYEME

Tell us about yourself?

I was born and raised in Felele Straight, Ibadan in Nigeria, West side of Africa. I am number 5 out of 6 kids in my family. I am American based Nigerian Hip hop gospel artist, disc jockey (DJ), producer, songwriter and an activist. I am a CEO of Ascent Entertainment, Inc. Registered in the USA.

How did you get into singing?

I fell in love with music at the age of 9. Since then, I sang lyrics on CDs along with musicians like Big L, 2 Pac, Biggy, LL Cool J and so on. At age 14, I started writing my own lyrics, singing and rapping my own songs. I also started creating my own instrumentals in my high school days.

Are you from a family of musicians?

Yes. I have a musical background through my mum who was a soprano in her dad’s church in Nigeria. Almost all my siblings are into professional music, and they are doing well. We’ve been singing since childhood and we’re still in the music industry.

How long have you been singing professionally?

I came to the United States in February 1998 with the intention of pursuing my music career. So, we can say that I’ve been singing professionally for over two decades.

How would you describe your style of music?

Well, my style of music is contemporary gospel and rap music. Rap gives finesse to my music and also lifts the souls of my audience. Since the release of this audio (Winner), the song has been a blessing to many and we’ve received several testimonies and we give thanks to God for each testimony received.

What makes your music different from others?

I was once gang-star in the states before Jesus got my heart. Now I am passionate about Jesus and vision of my music ministry is to inspire, encourage, support, and bring out the best in people and seeing them fulfil their purpose in Christ. So, it’s this vision and passion that is being expressed in my music ministry, creative arts, media ministry as well as lyrical writing. Music is food to the soul, so I evolve constantly to ensure that my fan-base gets the best value Stories, Edwin Usoboh from my music.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

The internet has been unavoidable since its inception and as such, the music industry has benefitted immensely. A singular music promotion online can send one’s music to the end of the earth at the speed of light. This has created room for both growth and fame to individuals.

Who are your role models in the music industry and why?

In the music industry, I model the likes of Fela because of his political views and his knack for empowering those who are less privileged in the society.

Who would you most likely to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Wizkid because I respect him and appreciate him for putting Afro beats on the global map. I also look forward to my music being played for Hip-hop fans worldwide. I have confidence in myself and “I know I can” –“Nas”. I have what it takes to make it in the music industry.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

I thank my fans for all their support and encouragement through the years. I just want to let them know that consistency will always produce results. Don’t give up. Keep working on yourself. Before you know it, you’ll get there. The sky is your starting point.

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

The players in the industry should aid the growth of one-another. Unhealthy competition should be avoided at all cost. There is enough space in the sky for everyone to soar. This is why come 2023, our record label ‘Ascent Entertainment, Inc.’ has a vision to help upcoming artistes in Nigeria and beyond.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...