I’d rather be a single mother than be with a man who cheats –Ifu Ennada

Former housemate of Nigeria’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ifu Ennda has said she would rather be a single mother than be with a man that cheats. In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the reality TV star expressed her disdain for cheating spouses. “I’d rather be a single mother than be with a man that cheats for a living. My peace of mind is paramount. Nobody can make me die before my time,” she wrote. It didn’t end there as she said there are monogamous men and women who also have opportunities to cheat but they choose to be faithful.

“It’s not impossible. Monogamous men are all not dead. We need to understand that women also have the ability to be unfaithful and might even be better at it. “It is not impossible for a man to be faithful. Let’s stop this narrative that all men are cheats. Everyone gets tempted. Everyone can master self-control.”

The actress turned reality TV star was one of the housemates from the third season of BBN. The Olabisi Onabanjo University-trained computer scientist is an award-winning actress known for winning the AMAA award for Best Young and Promising Actor in the movie O-Town.

