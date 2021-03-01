Sports

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine, says Sprinter Blake

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the COVID-19 vaccine, although getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer.
“My mind still stays strong, I don’t want any vaccine, I’d rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it,” he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.
“I don’t really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons.”
Blake, a one-time rival of Jamaican great Usain Bolt, will likely still be able to participate in what is expected to be the 31-year-old’s third and final Games even if he does not get the vaccine, reports Reuters.
The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is “encouraged” but not compulsory for athletes.
“Follow your mind, don’t follow the crowd,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
“At the same time, be respectful to each and every one. Don’t let no one take away your choice.”
The Jamaican government is expected to receive its first shipment of the vaccine next week, The Gleaner reported.
Blake’s remarks came after a series of eight meets were held across the Caribbean island nation on Saturday, marking a return to large-scale sporting events that had been on hold due to the pandemic.
The Olympics, which were pushed back by a year due to the global health crisis, are set to begin on July 23 though speculation remains the event might yet be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Five Red Star players contract Covid-19 after 18,000 fans attend match

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    F ive Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the wake of their SuperLiga title triumph in front of several five-figure crowds, the club has confirmed.   The Serbian champions confirmed the news less than a fortnight after they faced cross-city rivals FK Partizan in their Serbian Cup […]
Sports

10 stars who won LaLiga as both player and manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S ome of the most iconic names in LaLiga history have won Spanish football’s highest honour both on the field and in the dugout.     It’s not easy to win the LaLiga title as a player or a coach, and it’s even harder to win it as both a player and a coach. In […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve draw again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus drew for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta. Federico Chiesa put the champions ahead with a fine strike from outside the box, his first league goal for Juve. Remo Freuler equalised for mid-table Atalanta with a fine 25-yard strike off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica