Idahosa, Obazee emerge APC candidates for Ovia, Oredo federal constituencies

Dennis Idahosa and Osaro Obazee, yesterday emerged candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ovia and Oredo Federal constituencies in Edo States ahead of the 2023 General elections. Idahosa, Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Legislative Compliance secured a return ticket unopposed with 115 votes in the primary held in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South West Local Government
Related Articles
Go back to your students, FG begs ASUU
…faults NLC’s call for high-powered panel The Federal Government has once again appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their strike and resume academic activities without further delay. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja, shortly after receiving notification letter of his nomination […]
Gbajabiamila shielding corrupt APC members –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, of shielding corrupt members of the executive from investigation. The party said the decision of the Speaker to shutdown the sitting of various committees investigating activities of ministries and agencies of government, was a deliberate design to cover corruption […]
JUST IN: FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bello, who announced this through his official Facebook page, said he had made frantic efforts to escape the scourge of the pandemic since it started, but was not able to. He, however, said he has […]
