Idahosa, Obazee emerge APC candidates for Ovia, Oredo federal constituencies

Dennis Idahosa and Osaro Obazee, yesterday emerged candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ovia and Oredo Federal constituencies in Edo States ahead of the 2023 General elections. Idahosa, Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Legislative Compliance secured a return ticket unopposed with 115 votes in the primary held in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South West Local Government

 

