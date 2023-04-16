Idakolo: Increasing VAT now’ll be insensitive to Nigerian businesses

Mr. Idakolo Gabreil Gbolade, a financial adviser and wealth management expert, in this interview with Abdulwahab Isa, speaks on planned VAT hike and sundry economic issues

The current administration is winding down, and a president-elect is waiting to be sworn in May. Reflecting on the nation’s mood this time seven and half years ago when the current administration was about to be sworn in and now, would you say Nigerians’ expectation has been met by the outgoing government?

The expectations of Nigerians are far from being met. Governments’ economic policies in the past seven and half years have been a record level budgetary expenditures funded by debt. The country recorded the highest budget deficit in the life of this administration. The negative impact of the petrol subsidy which the government promised to remove at the onset of this administration which is not implemented, coupled with the fixed exchange rate system are the most harmful distortionary policies under the Buhari administration. In seven years, total public debt has grown by 254 per cent from N12.11 trillion in June 2015 to N42.84 trillion in in June 2022. The federal government’s debt portion accounts for 83 per cent of the debt, the states and FCT responsible for 17 per cent. Again, infrastructural development policy of the government came with untamed borrowings and abuse of the overdraft policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The country became the poverty capital of the world during this administration. The unemployment was at its highest level. Most of the policies that were expected to alleviate poverty added more suffering to the people, a good example is the naira redesign policy. Let’s evaluate the administration’ policies hoisted on three tripods – economy, security and corruption.

What is your score of the administration in each of the three areas before he took over and now?

The government economic policy thrust has not lived to expectation. The major focus was infrastructural development, however, major economic indices like, inflation, food inflation, foreign exchange fluctuations scored economic performance of the government very low. In the past seven years we have witnessed over 300% increase in the rate of the US dollars to Naira. Within same period, food inflation recorded over 1000% increase on major staple food. On security front, recent efforts by the government through increase purchase of arms and ammunition has been a major game changer that has reduced insecurity but many lives had been lost to insecurity in the past seven years. The anticorruption policy of the government has not yielded the desired result as promised. At the onset of this administration major agenciesof government and individuals in high government positions were involved in corruption. The practice, unfortunately endured during this administration despite the anti-corruption mantra. Minister of Finance, Zaynab Ahmed was quoted in the media to advise the incoming government to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from current 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent minimum to widen the government’s fis- cal space. According to her, the current 7.5 per cent VAT makes Nigeria the lowest VAT nation in Africa.

Do you align with the Minister’s submission suggesting further hike in VAT bearing in mind that some people believe Nigerians are over taxed?

T h e Minister`s assertion that Nigeria is the lowest VAT na-tion in Africa is true. However, putting it in the context of the business environment and other tax burden on businesses in Nigeria, I would strongly suggest that increasing VAT should be shelved by the incoming government for now. Companies in Nigeria- both conglomerates and SMEs are already battling with various factors of production like energy sufficiency, forex scarcity, high cost of production, increased interest rates on loan facilities e.t.c. Increasing the VAT at this time will be insensitive to the.plight of Nigerian businesses. I advocate for the creation of robust and conducive environment for doing business before further increase in VAT should be entertained.

Nigerians and, by extension, the economy is currently cash starved as a result of CBN cashless and naira re-design policy. How do we navigate from this conundrum?

The Central Bank of Nigeria should rise to the occasion and alleviate sufferings of Nigerians by supplying enough cash to the commercial banks to meet customer needs. It has been projected that we need about N1.5 trillion of cash circulation in the economy. Presently the cash in circulation in less than a trillion. The CBN needs to also monitor deposit money banks to ensure that cash release to them for the benefit of customers are not hoarded or giving only to their high-net-worth customers. Nigeria is still 60% a cash economy and the transition to cashless must be gradual . We must ensure that the necessary networks that will aid online transactions are functioning optimally. Cashless policy isn’t a sudden policy. It has been in place since 2012. Its implementation has been in phases before now.

Do you think the country is ripe to go full blast on cashless policy 12 years after?

The fact speaks for itself. Within two months of strict cashless policy all online infrastructures are collapsing and we have about 60% of failed transactions. Many of the bank`s customers visiting banks nowadays are mostly to complain about transaction failure more than cash request. It is a shame that we used twelve years to perfect a system that almost collapsed in two months. The Central Bank and the commercial banks need to go back to the drawing board and strengthens the various network backbones that will ensure seamless transactions before pushing for complete enforcement of the cashless policy. The present situation can aggravate to serious economic crises if not properly handled by the government. We have reached a point where banks cannot dispense cash to their customers and ATMs are not loaded with money. It is also important that the old notes already mopped out of circulation be reintroduced back to the circulation. Over 2 trillion has been withdrawn from circulation at least 50 per cent of these should be returned to attain a level of normalcy in the economy.

Some experts alluded that the cash crunch scenario will impact on outcome of first quarter 2023 GDP. What is your take?

The naira redesign policy is already having a negative impact on the econ-omy with an estimated N20 trillion losses in businesses in the past two months. The NBS statistics has further buttressed the point that starving the economy of cash could be counterproductive and injurious to the GDP and the economy. The CBN should intensify efforts to ensure that they release enough cash to service the economy going forward. The CBN should study the submission of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics with a view of ensuring that there is a robust plan and network to trap the 90 per cent cash-based transactions in the informal sector to bring them on board. Furthermore, the Federal Government and the CBN should not be in hurry to forcefully implement the cashless policy without taking Nigeria’s peculiarities into consideration. There is a consensus that fuel subsidy is no longer sustainable.

The Federal Government made provision of only N3.3 trillion in the 2023 budget to last June. What is your take on fuel subsidy administration thus far?

The subsidy administration has been fraught with large scale corruption because of lack of adequate and realistic data to verify subsidy claims. The trillion of naira expended on subsidy by this administration would have built at least four standard refineries for the government in the past seven years. Infrastructural development especially in the transportation sector suffered neglect due to huge funds expended on subsidy payment. I am of the opinion that fuel subsidy should be stopped and palliative measure put in place to reduce the burden on Nigerian. We also have the Dangote Refinery and other private refineries that would join with government refineries to refine crude at a reduced cost by 2024.

Inflation pressure has been on a consistent rise especially the food component, what is the way out?

Food inflation is as a result of many factors namely insecurity, natural disasters, high cost of production, scarcity of foreign exchange to import components of food production e.t.c. The government through the CBN should strengthen the intervention programmes like the Anchor Borrowers’ initiative, rice revolution to mention a few.

We should also focus on reducing logistic challenges occasioned by insecurity and limit farmer harder crisis that had led to reduced production in the past seven years. Nigeria`s inflationary pressures defied all anti-inflationary policy measures as currently the case. Inflation is driven by multiplicity of factors that come under the umbrella of policies and market governance.

Nigeria`s productivity challenge is structural, steep and inflationary. The low productivity of the agricultural sector is driven by low quality inputs, poor value chain development, absence of value- addition, low penetration and lack of technical capacity. All have combined to promote consistent rise in food inflation and have not allowed economic policies to yield positive results. Major challenges to food inflation are the fact that Nigeria is highly dependent on imported food items and other basic items. This makes the country susceptible to import related inflation. The Political lining of economic policy makers like the CBN has also damaged the structural fabric of the economy.

The illegal over use of the ways and means advances to fund the federal government has added in no small measure to inflationary pressures. In the light of the above, continuous hike in interest rates cannot stem inflation because of lack of absorptive capacity and endemic poverty. Finally, as stated above, the re-engineering of the agricultural value chain, increased focused on agricultural intervention that is apolitical, and government determination to increase inflow of foreign investment, transparency is Nigeria s crude oil production and improved ease of doing business are some of the major solutions to combating Nigeria s stubborn inflation

What areas of the economy will you advise the incoming government to prioritise to achieve desired growth?

I will strongly advise the government to look critically at human capital development. Looking at our education and health sectors should be key priority. The government should look at policies that would encourage Nigerian students to study in their country; put policies in place that will discourage the mass exodus of Nigerian professionals like doctor, nurses, teachers, banker and other professionals so that we can capably hands to rebuild the country. The government should also engage the youth and put them to work. The youth constitute over 60% of the population and they are a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project. The Nigerian government needs to review the performance of the various sectors of the economy with a view of revamping those that are performing below expectation.

Specific advice to Nigeria’s president elects?

The president-elect should first look at the CBN’s policies in taming inflation with a view to making some fundamental changes in naira redesign policy, exchange rate policy that allows market forces determine the rate, encourage CBN to look at the continuous increase in the MPRwhich has not tamed inflation. The President elect should set up a committee to look at the removal of fuel subsidy with palliative measures put in place to ameliorate the suffering of the people. There should be immediate stakeholders meeting in the energy sector to look at the issues affecting adequate delivery of energy to the industrial sector as well as high electricity tariffs imposed on Nigerians. The President-elect should organise a think tank session on how to address the mass exodus of Nigerians professionals leaving the country in droves. Finally, the President elect should critically review our agricultural policies because we have not achieved much success that can boast the economy and reduce poverty in the land.

What strategies should government adopt to move the county from being a consuming nation to producing nation?

We need to look critically at steel production which is the bedrock of manufacturing efficiency. The Ajaokuta Steel Plant should be revived. Further investment should be encouraged in steel production. We must ensure we attract manufacturing companies that can source 70% of their raw materials from the country to reduce pressure on our foreign exchange reserve. We need to provide enabling environment for the various tech companies being championed by the youth and encourage the “Buy Nigeria Policy.” Government Ministries, Department and Agencies must be mandated to buy made in Nigeria products.

Nigeria’s total debt stock currently stands at N44.06 trillion as of third quarter 2022. Do you think the debt stock is sustainable?

The debt stock is sustainable if we do not add more debt to it in 2023. We have to look inwards to fund our budget going forward and engage the private sector and our development partners to take over certain aspects of the budget. We need to eradicate waste and corruption and free up funds for servicing of existing debt burden. The government should also diversify dependence on oil and encourage exploration of natural resources. We should embrace the technological age and get our fair share of the market by encouraging Nigerian tech innovators. We should improve on our ease of doing business and canvass for new investment from both local and foreign investors.