Idara Private School celebrates 10th graduation in grand style

The management, teachers and pupils of Idara Private School, Fowotade Street, Dopemu, Agege in Lagos will not forget the 10th graduation/ valedictory service, organised to celebrate academic accomplishments for the outgoing pupils in a hurry.

The event, which was attended by parents, well-wishers and other guests, according to the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Okon Patience, was to thank God for His benevolence and protection over the pupils and school, as well as to express gratitude to parents for another successful school year.

The Proprietress, while expressing her gratitude and joy for the day, said: “We thank God for where we are today, we are grateful to the parents for their support and encouragement, and also our teachers, who have continued to do a very good job through their dedication and commitment to deliver qualitative education to our children. “Whatever we have achieved at the end of the day is a collective effort of all because we cannot do it all on our own.

Our children are practically performing well in their learning, and they are doing great exploits and this gives me great joy and satisfaction. Despite the competition among schools around, God has been so faithful to us and our parents have been supportive.”

She, however, appealed to parents and guardians for their continued support in the course of the school’s academic pursuit with prompt payment of their children and wards’ school fees, and to not allow the pupils play all through the holiday. While congratulating the outgoing pupils and their parents for successful completion of the primary school education,

Mrs. Okon stressed: “I am very proud of all my graduating pupils today; I also encourage you not to forget your basic foundation learning, as well as the quality learning skills imparted on you by the school.

As ambassadors of this great school, I urge you to always satisfy your parents by making us all proud wherever you go.” Expressing satisfaction about the standard of the school, resulting in the academic performance and discipline of the pupils,

a parent, Mrs. Awoshosin, whose two of her children are among the graduating pupils from nursery to primary school, and from primary to secondary school, lauded the school and teachers for the high standard of the school. “I feel happy today and grateful to God.

The teachers are loyal, dedicated and a source of encouragement to parents and our children, because whenever we bring any complaint they are swift in handling such issues.”

She, therefore, encouraged other parents within and outside the school community to enroll their children in the school, assuring them that they won’t regret doing so. Also, in his remarks, another parent,

Mr. SundayCollins, whose son was among the graduating pupils, expressed delight over the sound moral and education standing of the school, saying his child didn’t start from the school initially but in record time when he enrolled his son, there was significantimprovementinhislearningandpresentlyhehasbeenperforming well academically.

