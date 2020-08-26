IDB, UNOPS partner on socio-economic recovery

The Islamic Development Back (IDB) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have held a knowledge sharing virtual event to up-skill colleagues and explore possible areas of collaboration in order to support socioeconomic recovery and development facilitated by the two organisations. According to a statement issued by the lender,

“Sustainable support for businesses, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other sources of livelihoods has been key to IDB’s plan to help immediate socioeconomic recovery in member countries that have been impacted by COVID-19. UNOPS has been implementing different projects aimed at improving livelihoods of people affected by the different crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNOPS projects have so far helped thousands of beneficiaries, including the elderly and those from women-headed households, with social assistance measures such as cash for work, cash transfer schemes and grant schemes.

“During the knowledge sharing session, the team referenced IDB’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Program (SPRP)’ aimed at helping our member countries mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented under the 3Rs track – ‘Respond, Restore, and Restart.”

Also, representatives from UNOPS showcased possible areas of partnership to support IDB’s efforts to help member countries back on the path to economic recovery.

Specifically, UNOPS presented their programmatic experience across different facets of socio-economic recovery during and post-crisis, and more specifically, the restoration of livelihoods and support to SMEs.

The statement noted that since the beginning of COVID- 19, UNOPS has supported the IDB and its member countries in procuring vital medical and non-medical equipment— including scanners, respiratory equipment, ambulances, mobile radios, hospital beds and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“The medical and nonmedical supplies have helped efforts of frontline health workers to strengthen health systems by improving testing capacity and early detection, and supporting the management of COVID-19 cases. UNOPS is partnering with IDB to support the Bank’s COVID-19 related interventions in Maldives and Cameroon,” the statement said.

