Ideato Federal Constituency: Ugochinyere gets support of 3 aspirants

Our Correspondent

The candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer for Ideato North/South constituency in Imo State, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has received a boost, with the pledge by some defeated aspirants to work with him, with a view to securing victory at the general election.

Those who were said to have conceded defeat, were: Messrs Onyeka Ikenta, and Collins Obioha, as well Mrs. Uzomba Chidinma.

Recall that Ugochinyere, who is the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), was declared winner of the federal constituency election, after he polled 71votes.

He had, in a speech, thanked the delegates for their confidence in him, and declared that as the candidate of the party, he will ensure the return of the Federal Constituency to the PDP.

This was as he had also extended the hand of fellowship to his opponents, to rally round him and the party, as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him.

 

 

 

