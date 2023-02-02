News

Idemili attack affected recently delivered non-sensitive materials –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the attack at its office in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State affected non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for this year’s general election. INEC’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, stated that the attacks, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, substantially damaged the building, furniture and other items. “Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, one electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum,” Okoye stated.

He, however, disclosed that uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected. “Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA office,” the National Commissioner added. Okoye noted that destruction appeared to have been coordinated as the Nnobi Police Station in the same LGA was similarly attacked.

“Despite this despicable incident, the Commission wishes to reassure the people of Idemili South LGA that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials and the presidential and National Assembly elections will proceed on 25th February 2023 as scheduled, to be followed two weeks later by the state House of Assembly election,” he said.

 

