Idemili attack affected recently delivered non-sensitive materials – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the attack at its office in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State affected non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for this year’s general election.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye stated that the attacks, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, substantially damaged the building, furniture and other items.

“Among the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, one electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid gum,” Okoye stated.

He, however, disclosed that uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected.

“Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA office,” the National Commissioner added.

 

