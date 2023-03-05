News

Idemili North/South: Obi visits Sen Okonkwo, congratulate son on election victory

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was at Ajah Nwachukwu off Bourdilon, Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday, the residence of Sen Annie Okonkwo where he congratulated the senator’s son Hon Uche Okonkwo who won the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency election.
Obi who said: “Congratulations! congratulations!! Congratulations,” commended  Uche Okonkwo for putting up a good fight which saw him emerged the winner of the contest.

The young Okonkwo who contested the election under the Labour Party platform, defeated
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two time incumbent, Obinna Chidoka, the APGA candidate,
Ike Cubana and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ifeanyi Ibezim, in the tension-soaked contest.
While reacting to his victory, Okonkwo said: “God bless Peter Obi and all Obidients from Idemili North/ South Federal Constituency and accross the country for their love and support before, during and after the polls.

The lawmaker elect reassured to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents to improve lives. “God has heard our voice that to rescue Idemili is a mission possible and anointed.”

But Sen Annie Okonkwo on his part, commended the Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi for his amazing performance at the February 25 polls, saying that he made Nigerians proud and proved the critics wrong.

