Identify terrorists’ hideouts, eliminate them, Buhari tells security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the security agencies to identify the terrorists’ hideouts and eliminate them. This is as the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, yesterday said his purported Presidential ambition on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the realm of speculation. However, President Buhari, while interacting with journalists, after observing the Eid prayers at the Mambila Barracks Parade Ground, Abuja, in commemoration of the Eidel- Fitr, said it was necessary to make the country safer  especially now that the rains have started coming. He noted that farmers must be assured of their safety as they return to the farms in order to secure the country’s food production. He said: “We’ll continue to make the environment secure, especially when the rainy season is coming, so that farmers can go back to their farms and we wouldn’t have problem of food security. “Heads of the services; Army, Navy, Air Force, the Inspector-General of Police and so on, are very much aware of the situation. It is their duty to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them.” The President who assured of free and fair, fair and transparent polls in 2023 also emphasised that he would hand over peacefully to “the person that Nigerians elect”. Meanwhile, Lawan said this in response to the insinuations that he may be joining the Presidential race in 2023 in an interaction with State House Correspondents, at the President at the Villa. Asked specifically to comment on his rumoured Presidential ambition, the Senate President said: “I thought you were going to ask me about what we want to do.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

