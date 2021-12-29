Identity: FG tracks 51.7m account holders through BVN

…as banks register 6m in 2021

The quest by the Federal Government to keep a tab on bank account holders in the country is yielding results as over 50 million individuals and businesses have been tracked through the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) initiative.

The BVN, which was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2014, is one of the measures to regulate banking transaction and specifically to guard against fraud by criminally minded individuals.

It gives bank account owners a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry, while it ensures that customers’ bank accounts are protected from unauthorised access. With the registration hitting over 50 million and still counting, it is obvious that confidence is being instilled in the banking system.

According to data released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), bank account owners in the country rose by another six million in the last one year. The new enrolments recorded between January and December brought the total registration to 51.7 million as of December 26, 2021. As of December 27, 2020, the figure of enrollment for the number stood at 45.7 million.

This showed that the database has grown by 6 million this year. NIBSS data showed that active bank accounts in the country stood at 111.54 million as of May 2020. While there may be multiple accounts linked to a single BVN, industry analysts said there was still a gap between bank accounts and BVN registrations, which must be filled.

Compared to last year, the banks have registered more customers for BVN this year. According to the NIBSS data, enrolments for the number stood at 40.4 million at the end of 2019, this made the 2020 record a 5.2 million growth.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS, and the German firm, Dermalog, launched the $50 million BVN project, on February 14, 2014, with the aim of capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving them a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry. The project is also aimed at deepening financial inclusion in the country.

To have many more Nigerians on the BVN database, the CBN had in December 2019 announced the commencement of the classification BVN 2.0 plan that allows both the rich and poor in rural areas to access financial services.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who broke the news at the end of the 11th Bankers’ Committee retreat in Ogere, Ogun State, explained that BVN would now be classified into two, BVN Premium and BVN Lite.

