Identity Theft: Apologise to Nigerians, Atiku tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The campaign organisation of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar has told the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians for reportedly presenting a photograph of former Cross Rivers Governor Donald Duke as himself in a documentary.

Spokesman for the Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan said in a statement that the use of Duke’s picture in the said documentary allegedly confirmed the dishonesty of the APC presidential campaign and further questions the personal integrity of its presidential candidate. Ologbondiyan said: “Such reputation is less demanding of any individual seeking to lead a nation like Nigeria with over 200 million citizens who are in dire need of a credible, transparent, honest and truthful leader.

“Our campaign believes that Asiwaju Tinubu should apologise to Nigerians for making them to believe that he was the one in the said picture of former Governor Duke and using it to gain followership in the documentary that was part of his campaign materials being used to canvas for votes.

“It is not enough for the Tinubu campaign to engage in conflicting reactions over the reportedly stolen photograph weeks after the identity theft had gained strong traction in public discourse. “In fact, it stands in strong validation of allegations against the APC presidential candidate. “It is imperative to state that any candidate who cannot properly and transparently account for his identity is fake and as such is totally undeserving of the votes of Nigerians ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.”

 

