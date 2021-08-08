Idi Farouk: Except Buhari wakes up, insecurity’ll be his only legacy

President Muhammadu Buhari rode to power in 2015 on the presumption that he was the right man to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency and general insecurity in the country at that time. In this interview, a former Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Idi Farouk, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that Nigeria has fallen under a worse form of insecurity, which might become the legacy of the current government

What’s your reaction to the drama over amendments to the Electoral Act at the National Assembly?

This crop of leadership at the National Assembly is turning itself into a laughing stock and also embarrassing us as Nigerians. How can you say you want electronic voting and you don’t want results transmitted electronically?

What does that mean? The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has the capacity to transmit results electronically from anywhere in Nigeria.

It is not a big deal. What the members of the National Assembly should be doing is that if INEC doesn’t have the wherewithal to do it, they should compel the government to provide the wherewithal to make electronic transmission of election results successful not only for the next round of off-season elections but for the major elections in the future.

Why do you think the lawmakers chose to treat the amendment this way?

I don’t think this National Assembly wants to pass the bill. In my opinion, they don’t want to pass this bill and that is why the House of Representatives passed a version different from the one the Senate passed even after a Joint Committee from both chambers had earlier adopted a common report on the same bill.

How come that they agreed on a common position only for them to change it on the last day?

By adopting different positions, that will now take them back to square one. I think they just want to be dilly dallying until it becomes impossible for the President to append his signature on the bill and then, we go back to the rubbish that we normally do during elections.

They want us to continue the drama of putting 30,000 policemen on the streets supposedly to secure elections and at the end of the day, secure nothing but manipulated and mutilated results.

Nigerians are saying, ‘look at the answer to the problems,’ but the lawmakers have chosen to look the other way because of selfish interests. Posterity will not forgive them.

So, what should Nigerians do?

I think that they are playing games with us. But, I can assure you that this electronic transmission of election results will come whether they like it or not. If they pass that law the way they like and not the way Nigerians want, we will put ourselves together and challenge it in court.

Some pundits say that the action of the lawmakers is part of the antics of the ruling party to rig the next elections. Do you share this view?

Rigging is not personal to anybody or any political party. If I am stronger than you in your polling unit or ward, I will beat you. So, how are they sure that they will be the beneficiaries of what they are trying to do? They must have their heads examined.

Nigeria seems to have a crop of parliamentarians, who are resistant to reforms. Why is this so?

You know, Prof Patrick Lumumba, former Director of the Kenyan Anti- Corruption Commission, once said that in Africa today, people who can think are not in power while people who are in power cannot think; that’s the situation we’ve found ourselves today.

But, I’m sure that with time, the situation will change because I really don’t know what the game is and what these lawmakers want to achieve by their actions. I’ve been in politics probably for more years than most of them in the National Assembly. I’ve been in politics since 1978 and even before then, I had sympathy for politics. I haven’t seen a thing like this before in this country. Electronic transmission of election results is what will benefit Nigerians.

It is what will make even their (lawmakers) own elections credible, so that they themselves cannot be rigged out of an election. This is what they are toying with now and behaving as if they own the country. Most of them have leaders when they get to their constituencies.

They seem to have forgotten that they are representing people and that it is the wishes and aspirations of those people that they should be promoting. I hope that sanity will prevail in this matter because the action they have taken so far doesn’t make sense and cannot make sense.

What would you advise INEC to do about this matter?

I don’t want to advise INEC about anything. The electoral commission has said it can do it. What advice am I going to give them again? You saw one of their National Commissioners, Festus Okoye, on national television saying: ‘We can do it; we have been doing it.’

He said they have transmitted results electronically in about 26 elections and in nearly every zone of the country. They’ve used it during some elections into the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and others. So, what are we talking about?

They can do it. Although, I’m not an expert in Information Technology matters, I know that when you want to send money to anybody anywhere in Nigeria today, you just walk down the street and meet a POS (Point of Sale) Operator and the money will be transferred to anywhere you want it to go.

So, what are they talking about? Is it not the same network? These lawmakers are the same people, who also use these POS to transfer money to their relations and constituents in the rural areas. Don’t forget that our former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Devel

opment, Dr. Adesina Akinwunmi, introduced the e-wallet which was powered by mobile phones and enabled farmers to purchase fertiliser and other farm inputs from remote locations across the country. If the lawmakers claim that some areas do not have network coverage, it is their responsibility to ensure that the telecommunications companies extend their services to such areas. So, let them go and rest if they are tired of making laws for the good governance of Nigeria.

What do you have to say about the PIB which was passed recently?

I’ve not read the bill but let me tell you my take on it. I have been to the Niger Delta. I have friends there and have been to villages where my friends have hosted me. I think that five per cent might not even be enough for the host communities.

What is wrong with giving them that five per cent? But we also have to understand the concept of host community in this matter before we confuse it with host state. By host community, it means that if oil is found in Wuse 2, please don’t take the fund to Wuse Zone 4 or Wuse Zone 3. It has to be utilised for the development of the community where the oil operation is taking place.

Let them not treat it like the 13 per cent Derivation Fund or the Presidential Amnesty Programme. You know that today, the 13 per cent Derivation Fund goes not to the communities but to the state governments. It is received by the state governors, some of whom might not come from an oil producing community. You know what some of our governors do?

They will use it as they so wish. The kind of money going into the Niger Delta is not enough to turn it into Kuwait but it should be enough at least, for the people to get good drinking water, good roads, quality healthcare and education.

But the leadership steals the money and leaves the people in poverty. Therefore, let the people of Niger Delta form strong groups or associations to manage the money

The bill also contains a contentious clause which has broadened the concept of host communities to include communities on the pipeline right of way. How do you see it?

Yes. What is wrong with that? If the pipeline passes through your community, you should benefit because there could be a rupture or an explosion of the pipeline some day and your community could be impacted just like the actual place where the oil is produced.

I’m aware that it is creating some controversy because some people feel that it should not be so but the truth is that it is only fair that these communities should also be included in the provision made for host communities.

Some people are talking like this because the Niger Delta is where the oil is now but it could be somewhere else tomorrow and these provisions will also apply appropriately.

What do you think about the 30 per cent provision for exploration in the frontier basins? Some people have disagreed with it.

There is no time that everybody will agree on one issue. We are one country and if the government wants to explore for oil in other regions outside the Niger Delta, it should be allowed to do so. If the law is passed that way, it becomes the law.

Like I said before, Nigeria is one country and oil can be found anywhere and if that happens, it becomes for the whole country. The new states where oil will be discovered will join the Niger Delta in asking for these benefits.

How would you describe the security situation in Nigeria today?

It is deplorable. I don’t think there is any other word in the English Language now that will be able to describe it appropriately. That is why I used that word. If there is any word worse or bigger than that, I could have used it. May be, I should say: It is horrible. What is going on?

Why are people being kidnapped every day? Why are our schools being targeted? How do these kidnappers, bandits or better still terrorists go into a school or community and abduct 300 people and take them into the bush?

These are some of the questions we should be asking. I don’t even know the type of country we are running. How can some criminals carry 300 human beings from one location to another without security agencies detecting their movement and intercepting them?

If you have to convey 300 people, you need about 10 Ekene Dili Chukwus (high capacity buses) to do that successfully.

You mean that these kidnappers are able to move such large numbers of people around and our security doesn’t know about it? As we speak, our security agencies haven’t caught any of these kidnappers red handed but if they have, let them show us. Let’s see who they really are. How can we be looking helplessly as if it is so difficult to deal with these people terrorising our country?

We could not deal with Boko Haram properly; we allowed it to fester. We are now looking at the so-called bandits entering our schools and communities to abduct large numbers of people without an appropriate and rapid response. What’s going on?

I think that the President must wake up and ensure that the orders he gives to security agencies are not just carried out but seen to have been carried out.

When the President tells the Commander of the Army to relocate to Borno State and you find the commander in Lagos State, it shows that there is something wrong with the system. The security agencies are known for discipline. So, we expect that to show in the discharge of their duties.

Recently, the bandits shot down a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet in Zamfara State. What does this portend for Nigeria?

These people are not bandits. They are terrorists. My own understanding is that bandits are common criminals, who go into homes and steal money or other valuables and run away to their hideout.

Whenever they are hungry, they return to the community, steal again and run away to enjoy their loot. But when a group has acquired antiaircraft guns and has shown capacity to even use it, then that group can no longer be called bandits but terrorists.

We are at war! We are really at war and until we declare a full scale war against these elements, they will continue to wax stronger and threaten the security of this country. I salute the bravery and courage of the pilot of the recently downed NAF jet, Flt Lt. Abayomi Dairo.

However, the incident goes to show that the people who shot down the aircraft are not just bandits. Bandits don’t carry Anti-Aircraft Guns. They are terrorists and Nigeria is at war.

Do you think the government is aware of this danger given the way they have been handling it?

We have not and we are not handling the issue of insecurity well in this country. We are not applying technology in this fight against insurgency and banditry.

These enemies of the state seem to be ahead of us. How can some 300 people from nowhere, come into a village, riding on a convoy of motorcycles; each of them carrying a gun and our security agencies will not see them and apprehend them? If our security and intelligence agencies were applying technology in their jobs, there is no way such things can be happening in our country.

The other day, some American soldiers came all the way from their country to one bush here and rescued one of their citizens, who was kidnapped in Niger Republic and held hostage in Nigeria.

That in itself is an indictment on our security. So, we must apply technology just like what the Americans did to locate their citizen in a remote village and rescue him successfully.

What is your view on the payment of huge ransoms to these terrorists operating in our country? Don’t you think we are indirectly funding their enterprise?

Exactly! But, look at it this way.

If you’re a parent, your child is in the hands of the kidnappers and help is not coming from the government and security agencies to rescue him, what would you do?

Some parents will sell their houses to raise funds to bail their children out of the kidnappers’ den. Look at the one going on in Kaduna: the kidnappers have demanded N600million, meaning each child will be redeemed with N500,000.

It has become so bad that the kidnappers now demand that parents of those they abducted should also donate food items to the gang to feed the children while waiting for the ransom.

So, for God’s sake, I do not know what is going on in this country. The GSM, good as it is, has become a tool in the hands of these terrorists. These kidnappers use phones to communicate with the parents and relatives of their victims.

You mean that these communications go undetected? What are our security agencies and telecommunications service providers doing? Are they working for us or are they for the bandits?

The Emir of Muri in Taraba State recently issued a 30-day ultimatum to Fulani herders occupying the forests in his domain, alleging that they were involved in various criminal activities. What do you think about this move?

He spoke well because you can’t be a leader and some people will come into your community, raid and abduct your people on a regular basis without any resistance. I hope that with this kind of action coming from a traditional ruler, the Federal Government will wake up to its responsibilities of protecting the people in that part of the country.

The state governors are there but they are handicapped and helpless on security matters. This is why I endorse state police and even local government police. It is high time the government allowed the states to have their own police to enforce law and order instead of waiting for the Federal Government to come to their aid all the time.

Even the Federal Government has challenges handling the security all over the country. You say we have 300,000 policemen but over 200,000 of them are in Government Houses and with the politicians and other privileged private individuals.

If I’m hosting a party now, I can apply for 30 policemen to block the road. If we continue to do it this way, how many policemen would be left to protect the masses of this country?

What do you think about the spate of mass retirements in the military and police services whenever top officers are to be appointed?

It is very faulty. You go down the line to pick an Inspector General of Police or Chief of Army Staff and in the process, throw away every other person senior to the man you’ve picked.

It doesn’t make sense. You’re throwing away the baby with the bath water. I’m happy that there appears to be a change now with the appointment of the current IGP, who was a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

But for this recent move, I don’t think that any policeman would want to be a DIG because immediately the IGP goes, all the DIGs go with all the experience they had acquired over the years. In the Armed Forces, you go down and take a Major General as Chief of Army Staff and then every Lieutenant General is forced to retire. Why?

We are throwing away experience and leaving nobody to build up the younger crop of officers. In my opinion, some of the crises that we have in the security circles are attributable to certain wrong decisions taken by those who lacked the experience to undertake certain tasks.

In the Air Force for instance, we have recorded some mishaps that might have arisen from a pilot taking a wrong decision.

Some of these pilots did not have the required hours and experience to lead as captains of those flights. Sometimes, you have two people who require help, leading the team.

Assuming you meet President Buhari today, what would you tell him about the security of the country?

I will tell him that this insecurity will define his regime. I will tell him to sit up or else, this wave of insecurity will become the only legacy by which people will remember him, many years to come.

He must do all he can to address this challenge of insecurity because when security is in order, other things will follow suit. He should do something and I know he can because he is a retired general of the Nigerian Army.

But when he gives an order to security agencies, he should follow through to ensure the orders are obeyed. I think that one of his weaknesses is that when he gives orders, he leaves them believing that they will carry them out and it does not follow in some cases. He has to manage our security better.

President Buhari seems to be exerting so much energy chasing agitators of self-determination in the Southern parts of the country. Why do you think the government is more concerned about arresting Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho?

These two people you’ve just mentioned, if you understand their activities, all they are doing is treasonable felony. Bandits are a different crop of criminals but when you say you want to divide Nigeria or you claim to be the Head of State of another country within Nigeria, that is treasonable.

You can’t have more than one Head of State at a time. You can’t call Nnamdi Kanu an agitator because he was creating havoc in the country. He calls Nigeria a zoo and directs people to go and kill. So, if you call him an agitator, you make him look good. In any case, he jumped bail.

He said he didn’t but only fled for his life when soldiers invaded his home in Afaraukwu. Are you not aware of the incident?

Excuse me! But what is jumping bail? You go to court, the court grants you bail, you get someone to sign your bail bond and to make yourself available when the court needs you. We are not asking for the reason why he ran away. The truth is that he jumped bail and it is a criminal offence.

What about Igboho whose anger is a product of the activities of the herdsmen and insecurity in the South-West?

All of us are angry with so many things but Igboho is saying he has created a Yoruba or Oduduwa nation. Under the law, he is a criminal and has committed treasonable felony. So, he should go in for it because he brought it upon himself.

What do you have to say about the Boko Haram insurgents, who have been fighting to create a Caliphate or a theocratic country in the North- East?

The Nigeria Army is fighting them and killing their leaders. Are you also recommending that they should kill Kanu or Igboho? The leaders of Boko Haram are being fought and they are fighting back. It is not as if the government just allowed them to have their way. They are being killed.

Shekau has been killed. You can equate his case to Igboho and Kanu except of course if you don’t want to do so. Anybody who calls for a split of Nigeria is an enemy of the nation and should be so treated. Are you saying that there are no

merits at all in the agitations for self-determination in different parts of the country which the government can resolve at the roundtable?

You should also ask: Have the agitators called for a roundtable discussion with anybody? These are criminals and the government should jail any criminal including Kanu and Igboho. If they used guns and have been fighting and creating a war situation, they should be prosecuted for their crimes.

The truth is that things are not going well with everybody in the North- East, North-West, North Central and other regions of the country.

Things are not well with any part of the country. Nnamdi Kanu was behaving like Abubakar Shekau. Have you seen Shekau’s tapes? He calls for the killing of everybody, so that he can establish his own Caliphate. Kanu was calling for the killing of people during the EndSARS protests and you call him an agitator?

No.

There are people whom we call agitators. Up till today, the Niger Delta people are agitating for resource control. So, many other people

