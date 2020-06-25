IDPs: Dangote Foundation donates relief materials, N5m to FOMWAN

Succor has come the way of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State with the donation of relief materials and N5 million towards their welfare by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF).

While the relief materials comprising of 10,000 pieces of sleeping mats, 10,000 cardigans and sweaters, as well as 10,000 assorted blankets were donated to the Katsina State government, the cash was donated to the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) to provide special support to women and children in the IDPs Camps, in the state. Recently, 19 villages in three communities in Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa local government areas of Katsina State were attacked and destroyed by bandits thus rendering over 10,000 people homeless.

The ADF, in addition to the money, its representative, Mallam Sanusi Ahmad Abdukadir, said during the donation, would also provide additional support to the women in Dandume and Faskari IDP camps with sanitary products, toiletries, baby diapers, and other needs of women. He explained that the gesture was meant to bring succor and put smiles on the faces of the IDPs, so that they could feel at home.

Praying God to bring to an end the banditry facing some parts of the state, the Foundation Officer called for judicious distribution of the items to beneficiaries. Receiving the donations, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Isyaku Ahmad Karofi, expressed the government’s gratitude to the Foundation owned by the renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. He commended the Foundation for the gesture, which he said was timely and would help to alleviate the deplorable condition of IDPs in the state.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that recently, the Foundation distributed hundreds of millions of Naira to vulnerable women across the 34 local government areas of the state aimed at boosting their small scale businesses. In its own response, the FOMWAN commended Aliko Dangote for the invaluable support to the cause of humanity and for responding promptly to the plight of the displaced persons across the nation.

The FOMWAN National Amirah, Hajiya Halima Jibril, said “a total of 6,545 displaced persons comprising 4,245 women and 2,300 children, are currently at Dandume and Faskari Model Primary Schools”.

She said an investigation by a joint team of FOMWAN in Katsina and Faskari indicated that the increasing number of IDPs in Sabuwa IDP camp, might mean that about 12,000 or more people could have been displaced in Katsina State.

