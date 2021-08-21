IDPs in Edo camp recount harrowing encounters with Boko Haram

For over 16 years, Nigeria has experienced tough security challenges especially in the North East, thousands of persons have abandoned their homes, villages, communities and towns due to the activities of the Boko Haram. Many of these children hid under mountains, in caves, and forests feeding on grasses and other things that are not good for human consumption. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN in IDPs camp Uhogua Edo State Emmanuel Philemon, from Maiduguri Bornu State, who is now an under graduate Law student of the University of Benin and others narrate their story and journey to IDPs camp in Edo State.

How did find yourself in Home for the Needy Foundation IDP in Edo State?

Honestly I don’t know how to begin my story and experience with Boko Haram insurgency. I’m from the Christian speaking area of Bornu State in the North East. I witnessed the brutal killings of my father and relatives; we are nine children from one parent, and my parents were predominantly farmers. We were in the house one fateful day when we heard noise of gun shots as if the world was coming to an end. Suddenly we saw people running to different directions, parents leaving their children, before we could say Jesus is Lord they had come down heavily on my father. It was a devastating sight for me watching my father being murdered like a cow by Boko Haram. After my father was brutally killed, my mother abandoned us and ran away. Nine of us had to run for our lives some to the forests, some ran to mountain tops, some to the neighboring states. This time our survival depended on God and fate. I was inside the cave for months before someone rescued me and took me to Abuja. From Abuja, somebody told me about the Home for the Needy Foundation in Edo State; so from there someone paid my transportation to this wonderful home where I was resuscitated back to life after I had lost hope. For my brothers and sisters, they were equally rescued by security agents and taken to Minna. It is a very horrible and bitter experience that I hate to recall. Watching my father die has been the greatest shock of my life as boy.

Are you happy being here today?

Yes I’m very happy considering where I’m coming from. While in Bornu State before the insurgency, my parents were mainly farmers, we didn’t have the opportunity of going to school, because right there nobody talked about education. In my life, I never thought I will go to school, but with the help of our big father who is the coordinator of the Home for the Needy Foundation here in Uhogua Edo State, I got admission to the University of Benin to study Law. I’m the happiest person on earth. Somebody that had lost all hope being a student of Law; to me that is the best thing that could happen. In fact I cannot thank God enough, and I have made up my mind to offer myself to serve God for all He has done for me.

I’m studying for my PhD with sponsorship from Home for the Needy Foundation – Gloria Ukoyen

How did you find yourself here? Well it’s a long story but let me try to summarise it. I met our Daddy in the Lord pastor Solomon Folorunsho, when I was five years old then I wasn’t living with him, he just started the children’s ministry, but it got to a point in 2007when things were no longer going well with my parents that was when he took up the sponsorship of my education. As at that time he had different homes in the city gathering children from various homes that were orphans because our mission then was to go to villages and preach and when we see these kids without parents he would pick them and begin to cater for them. That is how I found myself as part of this home. We bought this land and when insurgency started we became so many. But before then we were like 400 persons form Edo and Delta States and when the displaced people from North East came, we ran into thousands. While here pastor took over my education and training going through secondary school to first degree, then to Masters and currently I’m doing my PhD. For my first degree I did International Study and diplomacy, for my Master’s I read Public Administration and also in my PhD I’m also studying Public Admin.

How do you feel growing up in the camp environment?

Very happy with myself, very happy that I met a God sent man like Pastor Solomon Folorunsho. Each time I go out people will ‘Gloria, you have Master’s degree why are you not working?’ I want to use this time to work for God. If someone could sacrifice his money and time to take care of me, I should also help him in my own little way by teaching the pupils that are in the camp. So for now, I work in the school and also do the work of God. The only way I can thank him is for me to give back to the camp what they have given me. Even if I get a job with the World Bank today, there’s no amount of money that I can give that would be enough to quantify what the man had done for us. So I’m helping him to build human capacity.

Supervisor of the camp, Evelyn Omigie, provides insight into how the IDPs have been faring

As a supervisor in this Home for the Needy Foundation (IDP) Edo State, how are the children here coping with this present economic situation in Nigeria compounded by COVID-19?

It has not been easy with us considering the population in this place. These children need our help urgently. We here in the Home of the Needy Foundation are giving these children shelter so that they can start life all over again. We have approximately 5,000 to 6 000 people in the camp; you know how difficult it is to feed such a crowd. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has not been easy for us. Their feeding has greatly reduced, what we are giving to them now is small compared to what it used to be. Presently our warehouse is empty we need relief materials to be able to cater for these children.

You have schools in the camp, who is responsible for the fees, accommodation, feeding and buying of books for the pupils?

Thank you very much for this question. By the special grace of God, this Home for the Needy Foundation is one of best managed IDP centres in Nigeria because of the leadership acumen of our General Coordinator Pastor Solomon Folorunsho. He is God sent. God is using him greatly in this International Christian Center. Since the inception of this Home for the Needy Foundation, we have done a lot to give these children a sense of belonging, making them to forget about their horrible experiences in the hands of Boko Haram. Presently this IDP Camp has produced 60 graduates from various Nigerian universities, and in various disciplines. People who never in their wildest imagination thought they would see the four walls of college after their bitter experiences with Boko Haram insurgency. Seeing them becoming graduates now is something highly commendable and I think Nigerians should come to our aid.

What are you asking from the public now?

As a matter of urgency, I want to use this medium to appeal to members of the public, NGO’S, Federal and state government, agencies, private and public spirited organisations, international agencies churches and well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid. In fact whatever is good for humanity is needed here so that these children can achieve maximum success in the pursuit of their careers and in doing that, there will be less crime in the society.

Are all the IDPs in the camp here from the North East?

A majority of them are from the North. People who were displaced, people whose parents were killed, people who witnessed the brutal killing of their parents, relatives, brothers, sisters and widows. Now that they are alive, and had come out of trauma they need good things of life to enable them to return to the society.

