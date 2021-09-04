IDPs: Plateau APC Elders Council appeals to FG to redeem 10bn pledge

…frowns at desecration of corpses

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress Elders Council has appealed to the Federal Government to as matter of urgency redeem the pledge of N10 billion made to the state for the rebuilding and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state as well as reconciliation processes.

The elders also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency to hasten the process of presentation of relief materials to alleviate and ease the suffering of the affected victims and communities. Addressing a press conference in Jos through its Spokesman, Pam Dung Gyang, the elders called on Governor Simon Lalong to revisit its transition committee report, so as to identify citizens of Plateau State that were hitherto trained abroad by the last administration on security and intelligence gathering, to be reabsorbed into the Operation Rainbow to complement the recently trained 3,000 vigilantes.

“We appeal to the federal government to as matter of urgency redeem the pledge of N10bn made to Plateau State for the rebuilding and resettlement of the IDPs as well as reconciliation processes. In the same circumstance appeals to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency to hasten the process of presentation of relief materials to alleviate and ease the suffering of the affected victims and communities” The elders’ council also called on the security agencies to present the perpetrators of the heinous acts for immediate prosecution so that justice will be served to all who are affected. This as they equally condemned the uncultured manner with which the corpses of the dead victims were mishandled adding that it is not in the character of the people of Plateau State to desecrate the body of the dead. According to them, the action of taking victims’ corpses around town only brought more pains and hurt to the families of the victims; a practice they described as estranged from the culture and tradition of Plateau People.

Like this: Like Loading...