IDPs seek help as hardship bites harder

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were forced to flee their ancestral homes and residents as a result of the worsening insecurity, have called for help as the hardship they go through bites harder.

Although, there are interventions by nongovernmental organisations both local and international, individuals, religious bodies e.tc. for IDPs in addition to what government has done in some quarters but many are still in helpless situations as they have no home, farmlands and means of livelihood to return to, due to the ruins wrecked and still being wrecked by terrorists.

Mrs. Rahila Isaac who became the sole provider for her immediate family of six children, after her husband who worked as a despatch rider became incapacitated about two years ago following an accident around Ijora Olopa area of Lagos, has called on well meaning individuals, nongovernmental organisanisations both local and international to come to their aids.

 

She narrated to SUNDAY TELEGRAPH how her family was displaced after the state government destroyed the abode of some IDPs and how a good Samaritan came to their rescue upon seeing them live outside.

The Good Samaritan who brought them into his uncompleted building has however given them quit notice owing that he wants to commence completion of the building. For now there is nowhere to run to, no money to feed and send her children to school not to talk of renting even the cheapest apartment, she said.

The Gombe indigene said she is currently going through untold hardship caring for her children and sick husband who is yet to recover from the injury sustained from the accident.

 

She further explained that she has been sick too for a while but has no choice than to feed her family with the proceeds from the Soya beans drink she sells.

 

For her, going back to her ancestral home was not an option because of the religious persecution she faced alongside her husband who converted to her religion – Christianity, after they got married.

 

Rahila who spoke on behalf of her husband further narrated in pidgin English:”It has not been easy at all. For some time now I have been the only one catering for my children and husband. My last child is six years old.

 

My oldest son was helping with commercial motorbike riding until the state government placed a ban on it. “I’m appealing to good spirited Nigerians to please help me. No money and no accommodation.

 

My children do not go to school due to lack of finance. I also have no family to run to. I am sick and my husband has not recovered from the leg injury.

 

“We even sold our land in Borno to offset his bill. The logistics firm he worked with only gave N30, 000 through transfer and no one from there made any attempt to even visit him. If there is any job that can be offered he will not mind but it has to be one where he will be sitting as he cannot work properly.”

Also, a widow Mrs. Sadiya Ibrahim with six children, with four of them aged 13, 11, 8 and 4 are out of school, spoke with SUNDAY TELEGRAPH on how life has been difficult. Sadiya who hails from Borno but currently resides in Lagos, also said she was part of those that became homeless after the state government demolished their abode somewhere on the Island.

 

She said before the attacks of BokoHaram she had farmlands in Borno but has nothing as such again. “For now I sell Koko and akara around Abraham Adesanya where I live. I barely can feed myself and children, not to talk of sending them to school. Life has indeed been tough,” she stated in pidgin English. A nongovernmental organization,

Sesor Empowerment Foundation with offices in Lagos and Benue, however noted that displaced persons numbering over three million in Nigeria suffer significantly higher rates of mortality than the general population.

 

As they are among the severely affected, given their cramped and poor living conditions, poor nutrition and hygiene, and poverty that reduces their access to health services and drives them to abandon quarantine and are at risk of all kinds of disease.

 

