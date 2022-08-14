IDPs, states benefiting from SDG projects, says Orelope-Adefulire

Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this interaction with State House Press Corps, she dismisses insinuations that many of the projects embarked upon by the government were abandoned and explained why it was premature to do an impaction evaluation on the interventionist agency now. LAWRENCE OLAOYE was there

What notable strategy have you put in place to accelerate health and wellbeing goals in Nigeria?

SDG cannot be achieved by a stand-alone programme, process and budgets of the Federal Government. We all know that we have subnational governments: the states and the local governments. And that is where the problem lies.

So if you don’t support the subnational governments with our plan, programmes and integrate and domesticate SDG into their plans, we cannot achieve SDGs. So, I used to develop the policy, the framework for the sub national government to use in their daily plan programmes. If their yearly budget does not speak to the goals and indicators of SDGs, then we’re nowhere to be found. And that’s exactly what we do.

I said the SDGs model that we developed that was launched at the margins of the General Assembly by Mr. President is a document that we are using. We’ve successfully implemented that at the national level to the ministry agency and department of government.

So we’re now domesticating and mainstreaming that document into their plans, programmes and budgets so that we have to be on the same page to achieve SDGs.

On Goal 8, let me say that we have 15 years to go. We should be mindful of the fact that from the 15 years we’re still battling with the effect of COVID-19 from 2020 to date. So approximately three years have gone into the pandemic. Some of the goals will be achieved in 2030 and so we will monitor the progress as we go.

Between 2018-19 modest achievements have been made before COVID-19 came. We’re out of recession and our economy was going on well before COVID came. Don’t forget that the United Nations is also talking about Agenda 2050 and 2075 is under consideration. So they know fully that no country will achieve, with the global pandemic, even the developed countries. So we are talking about additional years for us to get these done..

Where does Nigeria stand in terms of peer review on SDGs against other countries?

When world leaders adopted the 2030 agenda in September 2015, they set up a follow up and review mechanism, which we now know as the high level political forum.

The world leaders recognize that the SDGs cannot be achieved today or tomorrow, but it has to be within the timeframe. It is early to do an impact evaluation. In fact, no country has done an impact evaluation on the SDGs. You can do impact evaluation on micro projects, before and after. But on the SDGs it’s a policy evaluation.

The world leaders are cognizant of the fact that you can’t do impact evaluation on the SDGs and that’s why they call for the voluntary national reviews. We are committed to doing that every two years and every year that we don’t do VNR we’ll do a progress report based on the fact that we have successfully realigned our national statistical system. Going forward by December every year, the National Bureau of Statistics should be able to tell Nigerians where we stand on the 230 key performance indicators.

We are the first African country that has successfully realigned our national statistical system on the independent evaluation, which we have the first in the global south to have conducted a country-led independent evaluation of priority SDGs 3 and 4. Nigeria is the first from the global south to have conducted country-led evaluation.

And that experience is there to show that leadership; we are working closely with the permanent mission of Nigeria in New York to ensure that we get that resolution by September during the 77th Session of the General Assembly.

What are you doing to ensure that MDGs projects are not abandoned after commissioning and how will you make your website functional?

None of our projects are abandoned. There are some that were done under MDGs, we have written letters to the National Assembly to give us those projects that are not completed or that are not in use for us to adopt so that we can make it functional and hand it over to the community. We’re doing that just so that the list is endless.

For example when you talk about schools, we have 8000 of these and there’s no local government where we don’t have these schools, and when you see the schools, you see furniture there. When you see the hospital, it is fully equipped. Twenty-three of these hospitals that we have built across Nigeria, 140-bed, 120-bed, are fully equipped.

Those which are not equipped are yet to be completed. What you need to do is to put manpower there and they are all intervention programmes. There are also interventions from local governments, from civil societies, from community leaders, from civil societies and private sectors. There is an officer from my office that monitors abandoned or unutilized projects. On our website, I have that information just a few days ago and I promise you that we’ll update it.

How have you been able to bring to bear your experience in youth development first as a Commissioner and later a Deputy Governor in Lagos State?

I have some modest contributions when I was the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Lagos and I remember that all of these empowerment programmes were initiated by me in 2003. Even when I was a Deputy Governor I still held my Ministry dearly because of the little and modest contributions that we were able to make.

Of course, they are still working with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. So far we have built 69 vocational centres; we are just showing one-one here, not that it’s the only one we did. For example, we did 23 hospitals and some are still ongoing and we have primary health centers, almost 400 across the country.

We’re also working with the NYSC to build Entrepreneurship Centres in NYSC camps. So we’re working with DG NYSC now to do another 12. I started the vocational model where they learn to make beads, sewing and even makeups that have now become a big industry.

I started it in 2004 and people from all over the country came to Lagos to learn and I’m sure that it’s helping some young ones that left school but couldn’t continue their education; even the graduates. It is really for young guys that are vulnerable.

So we’ll continue to do that and I’m doing it and just that we cannot just go to people; we want them to take ownership and utilize that’s why we wait for them to send requests to us through our website, through letters, through calls to different platforms

How has bureaucracy at the subnational levels and insecurity slowed down the achievements of the 2030 SDGs goals?

Achievements of SDGs are in a process at different levels as being canvassed by the United Nations. As we’re working at the national level, we’re working with the subnational governments and that was why each of the states at the subnational level appointed a focal person to connect us to the government. When you look at the 17 goals, you will see all the activities of the government there and in every state you have the Ministry of Jobs, Ministry of Employment, Women Affairs, Education, Housing, Innovation, or whatever.

Those are the goals, individual goals of most of the SDGs. So it is already established in the governance structure. But what SDG seems to do is to accelerate government activities so that we can benchmark ourselves that this is where we want to be in 20 years. So something is pushing us to get to that place.

So SDG is not a new project that we adopted from somewhere, we just adopted acceleration for the benefit of our people, and of course to ensure that people at the riverine community, rural community, people living with disability are not left behind. There are a lot of factors that may affect the delivery of SDGs in each state.

What is affecting the North is different from what is affecting the South. But all we need to do is to encourage our government and subnational levels, everybody has a role to play in SDGs. As the media, this is your role now, of disseminating information. And when you see people in your community that don’t have water you can approach us.

You have done your bit. Okay, if there is violence in your community, you can intervene by persuasion because if that is not checked, it will escalate to the local government and to the state and to the country.

Achieving the target is largely dependent on the ability of the government to release funds. In view of the financial challenges confronting the nation, how have you been working and how many intervention projects have you delivered so far?

We have a lot of projects we are working on; we just pick one of each in each state. Some are not picked because for instance primary healthcare centers that we have built across the country are 400 and are well equipped and handed over. In addition to buildings we provided solar for electricity, ambulances, water so that it can be useful to them and sustainable.

So when you see all these hospitals that you see now with all the equipment, they have hybrid solar like 80, 90 KVA, depending on the size to support them. The hybrid solar also comes with inverters and generators in order to address Goal 7 of the SDGs, which has to do with renewable energy.

Everything is complete in the hospitals. What is left for the sub nations, governments to do is to provide manpower. The hospitals are computerized, we expect them to be doing e-health services.

We are handling a lot of projects, for example we provide skill acquisition centers, community centers, water, solar power, boreholes, security challenges and transformers. We intervene based on the request that comes to us.

Many schools have been shut down and children displaced by insurgency and forced to drop out of school. Many of these children are currently living in IDP camps. What are you doing to ensure that Goal 4 is achieved in the country?

We know that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management is handling the IDPs, the North-East Development Commission is also working with IDPs, and in our own modest way, we built 300 units of two bedroom, just our intervention for the IDPs to support the Borno State Government, to ensure that the people displaced internally are accommodated

. Each of the 300 units of two-bedroom apartments has water, hybrid solar to power the houses situated in two senatorial districts in Borno State. So it’s ready for commissioning. We’re doing the internal road for them. Because of the temperature of the state, we planted trees in the houses for them.

So we are not only addressing the housing deficits to the IDPs but we also touched Goal 7: alternative sources of energy, the climate change and water and sanitation. We also monitor the relief materials given by humanitarian affairs and disaster management ministry, Conditional Cash Transfer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...