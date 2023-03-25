Idris Elba, Mo Abudu to empower African storytellers

British actor, Idris Elba, has partnered Nigeria’s media mogul, Mo Abudu to empower and uplift talents from Africa and the Diaspora through their respective production companies, Green Door Pictures and EbonyLife Media. Elba and Abudu aimed to offer best in industry education to support and empower African talents through Ebony Life’s EbonyLife Creative Academy in Lagos. Speaking on the partnership, Elba said, “I have always been passionate about using my platform to make positive impact. By partnering with Mo, we aim to offer free, world class industry education to the next generation of storytellers and bring their authentic voices to the forefront. ‘‘This partnership is a step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, one that represents the voices and experiences of Africa and its Diaspora around the world.” The co-productions between Green Door Pictures and EbonyLife Media will provide a range of content for broadcasters and streamers as well as for theatrical distribution globally.

