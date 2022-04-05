News

Idumota Mayhem: DPP recommends prosecution of Kunle Poly

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has recommended the prosecution of a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Azeez Lawal, also known as Kunle Poly for murder.

 

He is to be tried at a Lagos State High Court for alleged accessory after the fact to murder alongside one, Adekanbi Wahab, who is to face trial for allegedly being a member of an unlawful society.

 

However, three other defendants, whose names were mentioned in the advice, despite being charged separately from the two defendants, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

 

The DPP’s decision was revealed yesterday by Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun of a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court during a court’s session on the matter.

 

The magistrate made the revelation after her attention was drawn to the legal advice by a lawyer from the DPP’s office, Mrs. O. R. Saliu. Magistrate Balogun while noting that a prima facie case had been established against the duo of Kunle Poly and Wahab, said she has been advised to transfer  the case to a High Court.

 

It would be recalled that Magistrate Balogun had on January 27, 2022, remanded the duo for 30 days on a temporary charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and membership of an unlawful society. The Magistrate later renewed the order on February 28, following a motion by the police through one of its lawyers, Morufu Animashaun.

At Monday’s proceedings, Magistrate Balogun admitted Kunle Poly and Wahab to bail in the sum of N1 million each. The duo were granted bail following complaint by their lawyer, Adeshina Okulana, that they have been in custody for 78 days. As part of the bail conditions, the magistrate ordered that the defendants should produce two sureties each.

According to her, one of the sureties who must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, must be a traditional ruler or religious leader. She added that any civil servant wishing to stand as the surety must get a letter from the Head of Service of Lagos State.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 11, 2022 for report on the filing of the case at a High Court

 

