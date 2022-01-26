Metro & Crime

Idumota mayhem: Lagos invokes partial suspension of NURTW

Following the bloody crisis at Idumota and some parts of Lagos Island recently, the Lagos State government has suspended the NationalUnionof RoadTransportWorkers (NURTW) activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge indefinitely.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka who disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting comprising the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Central Business District (CBD) and Lagos State Market WomenAssociation (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island) at the Bagauda Kaltho Press center to tackle crisis often caused by the activities of the union, said the suspension was in a bid to fulfill one of the cardinal objectives of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration in Lagos State as it relates to security and good governance under traffic management and transportation.

 

He said that the ban was to prevent further acts of violence at Idumota, adding that the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority will resume at Eyin Eyo. Fayinka further stated that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will station an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic rules and regulations and to enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and simultaneously flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

 

Also suspended are the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street, particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope).

 

The Transport Special Adviser added thattheRapid Response Squad (RRS) in collaboration with the State Police Command will ensure safety of lives in the area. “State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure safetyandsecurityof livesandproperty in Lagos Island and environs,” Fayinka stated.

 

