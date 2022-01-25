Idumota mayhem: NURTW threatens to suspend operations in Lagos

…begs Sanwo-Olu, supports investigation

Worried by the bloody violence which claimed some lives and disrupted businesses on Lagos Island, especially at Idumota axis, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has threatened to suspend its operations in the state in order to enable government carry out an independent investigation into the incident.

President of the NURTW, Chief Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, who disclosed this, condemned the killings and attacks on innocent residents, saying that the NURTW is not a party to violence.

He warned the union’s members in Lagos at large, that state’s council executives and NURTW operations in the state entirely may be suspended indefinitely to allow investigation into the incident to be carried out diligently.

He said according to reports and viral videos in the public domain, it was certain that an unconfirmed number of lives were lost during the ugly incident and the union will not rest until faces behind the incident are fished out.

Baruwa said: “We want to assure you that NURTW is not in support of such conduct and the ugly incident that occurred at the Idumota axis of Lagos Island and we are disassociating the body from any act that is capable of promoting spilling of blood and paralysing businesses as witnessed a few days ago in Lagos.

“In ensuring that appropriate actions are taken to end such conduct going forward, the union will be working with the Lagos State Government, security agencies, and other stakeholders to investigate as well as go after persons or groups that are behind this re-occurring barbaric display that led to the loss of lives and several properties in the community.

“The NURTW, however, apologises to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and entire Lagosians over inconveniences the ugly incident might have caused the state, its law-abiding people and businesses that suffered the unrest, most.”

He commended the state government on the quick intervention that brought calm to the community and the body is assuring the government that all erring members who took to violence instead of peace will not go unpunished.

