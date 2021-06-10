Idumuje crises: Asia denies purported voice notes with Azuka Jebose

An Onicha ugbo indigene,Eze Asia has disowned a purported voice conversation with Azuka Jebose on Idumuje ugboko crisis.

Speaking from Turkey where he resides ,Asia dismissed the voice notes in circulation by Azuka as fake and labeled him serial blackmailer

Below is a recorded voice message along with transcript of Asia ‘s rejoinder, disclaiming any audio chat with Azuka.

“ The recorded voice sent to social media and everywhere, I was not the one who recorded it. Azuka Jebose did it, because the first time I traveled down here ( Turkey) was after 3 days he called me on phone.

“He was asking me some certain things. How they went to Ugboko,How they killed somebody from Kogi or something like that. Asking me how somebody died in swimming pool, Asking how they killed Onicha ugbo people and I was there. I replied him. I said Azuka you are a very useless man. How do you think they will kill an Onicha ugbo man when I am working with Hon.Prince Ned Nwoko and I will keep quite .

“But he said that they said Ned always send us .I said you said they said .Is he a military man? And that if people are telling you things concerning Ned and you are writing it and you did not verify, that you are wasting your time.

“That everybody is aware .That you are asking me that during the time of Ugboko crisis that we mobilized our men to go there and destroy. I said Azuka ,bros it’s like you want enough insult..you are a useless man.During the time of the crisis at ugboko ,that I was in the hospital, lying down in the hospital.

“This young man you are asking me that we should blackmail and let’s plan together and write against him, that if not for this man , I would have been a dead man by now. If Ned did not spend money on me during the time I was lying down at the hospital, he spent nothing less than 5m Naira …concerning my leg issue .

“You are asking me now to give you information. Somebody in the hospital,can I fly in the hospital to come tell you what happened in ugboko .Am I witch? . If something happened in ugboko,I was not aware . The way they told you was the way I heard it . Before you write against somebody, you have to verify well. Like the way you are Azuka Jebose , somebody will come and meet me because I am from onitcha ugbo , because I know you , I should come and tell them bad things about you what will I tell them ?

“Okay you want me to start telling you things about Ned, like what you said that you want to nail Ned.you want to destroy his political career ,that you want to do many things . Has Ned ever one day call me to go and kill somebody? Ned cannot send me to go and kill somebody… I am not a thug.And he is not using me as a thug.

“This young man you are accusing, if not because of Ned I wouldn’t have been here ( Turkey ) today .He was the one who assisted me with money to leave the country . So what do you want me to tell you about him. You were asking me that somebody died in the swimming pool and how can I be from Onicha ugbo and such thing happened

“ I said thank God you said I am from Onicha ugbo and you now feel that I am from Onicha ugbo and they will kill my own brother in my presence and I will keep quite . That you are a stupid man. You were asking me about prince Nonso . I told him, stop putting mouth in things that do not concern you .Nonso and Ned are brothers .The day two of them will settle , none of you will be there.Steer clear of matter you don’t know . I have no business in ugboko because I am not from ugboko..

“You were asking me, how did they kill somebody ,I was not aware because I was at the hospital. Those people telling you what to write, still go and meet them to tell you what to write . By the way how did you get my number? You were telling me to forget about that one that we should work.

“What work?. Working together to blackmail my boss , a man who saved my life . A man who has spent a lot of money on me. That if not for the man Ned Nwoko,I would have been a dead man by now. If not for Ned , I would not have travelled out. How many youths from onitcha ugbo did you help ! You said you are a big man ,how does it affect me ? .

“I don’t know you to start with. I only hear about your name . I don’t know you and I don’t want to know you. So stop telling me that I should come and write against my boss. Because I did not accept what you told me, the next thing, you moved to go and manipulate my name to write against me with my voice ,. But anything you are doing ,God is watching you. God will bear witness

“I will be the last person in this life,this world that will fight against Ned. Ned has never one day treated me bad .If not for the young man I wouldn’t have been alive today. So you want to spoil my name .You want to destroy my life , you are destroying your life.not me

“The voice note you sent to people ,I have received it . Thank you very much. But you will also remember, that everybody has evidence. Everything you said about Ned was recorded. I reserved my comment for now, till then.May God keep us alive But any body planning evil for my life or against my family ,evil will go back to that person. I never one day planned evil against any body . If I have offended someone I will be the one to meet the person and said I am sorry .. I work on my own, I don’t look for trouble .

“Telling me I should come and write against my Oga,what am I going to tell you . Has he sent me one day to go and destroy ? Has he told me to go and do something stupid? What am I going to tell you? A good man, a man of all people.Somebody who is trying to help the community. You are not from there. You are destroying their own community. Go back to your own town .That was what I told you.

You were asking me about prince Nonso. Does he know me. ? The prince knows it was police who arrested him . You were asking me how did we carry prince . Who is the prince? Have I ever one day called ugboko youths to come out. Have they ever seen me fighting in ugboko? What am I going to write . Something I know or something I don’t know . I will never wish Ned Nwoko evil because he always wished me goodluck”

