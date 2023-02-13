IEI reinforces projection for market dominance

With a fresh breath into the underwriting sector, International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI) has commenced the process of redefining its operation with a financial projection of N5.3 billion in 2023. Disclosing this on Friday in Lagos, the Managing Director, IEI, Supo Sogelola, said the process would go with innovations, customer- oriented products as well as necessary technology.

Sogeola disclosed theses while unveiling the new management of the firm following its last year acquisition by Norrenberger, an integrated Financial Services Group. “Our projection for 2023, we are projecting to go N5.3bn and we are looking at having a profit in excess of 10 per cent that to start with. We are doing everything to work towardsthatandtoachievethefigure.

“We are going to be working on every area, brokers market which we have done a bit of touch, we have gone the market and they are delighted to see us because most of them have good stories to tell about us,” he said. He assured that apart from working with the brokers, the firm resolved to bring in innovations, value added services, business expansion, brand equity even as he assured that the firm was focusing on retail business. He assured that IEI was coming up with world class new products not yet offered by companies in Africa, which are tailored to meet customers needs. He pointed out that the firm was looking at alternative channels, the MSMEs and SMEs, saying “we will sit with them and ask them what their needs are and design products in that line.” Sogelola, who said the 54-yearold firm would be using world class technology to drive business, noted that the firm was looking at promoting its travel insurance and going into energy sector among others to restore all lost grounds. He further hinted that the firm was working towards expanding its retail offices from eight to 10 to enable it cover all as well as be close to all its esteemed customers. International Energy Insurance Plc was last year acquired by Norrenberger, an integrated Financial Services Group, having obtained the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to acquire 100 per cent equity holding in the company. During the period, Norrenberger further obtained approval from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the block acquisition of 50.6 per cent equity in the first instance and commenced the process for the approvalof theNigerianSecuritiesand ExchangeCommission(SEC) forthe Mandatory Takeover Bid to acquire the remaining holdings of IEI Plc. It is worthy of note that Norrenberger had held various engagement meetings with the representatives of the Retail Shareholders as well as other Stakeholders towards repositioning IEI Plc. Norrenberger expressed its comment to expand and strengthen the business models of IEI Plc and to improve its solutions and service distribution to its clients across the country.

