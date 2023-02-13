Business

IEI reinforces projection for market dominance

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

With a fresh breath into the underwriting sector, International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI) has commenced the process of redefining its operation with a financial projection of N5.3 billion in 2023. Disclosing this on Friday in Lagos, the Managing Director, IEI, Supo Sogelola, said the process would go with innovations, customer- oriented products as well as necessary technology.

Sogeola disclosed theses while unveiling the new management of the firm following its last year acquisition by Norrenberger, an integrated Financial Services Group. “Our projection for 2023, we are projecting to go N5.3bn and we are looking at having a profit in excess of 10 per cent that to start with. We are doing everything to work towardsthatandtoachievethefigure.

“We are going to be working on every area, brokers market which we have done a bit of touch, we have gone the market and they are delighted to see us because most of them have good stories to tell about us,” he said. He assured that apart from working with the brokers, the firm resolved to bring in innovations, value added services, business expansion, brand equity even as he assured that the firm was focusing on retail business. He assured that IEI was coming up with world class new products not yet offered by companies in Africa, which are tailored to meet customers needs. He pointed out that the firm was looking at alternative channels, the MSMEs and SMEs, saying “we will sit with them and ask them what their needs are and design products in that line.” Sogelola, who said the 54-yearold firm would be using world class technology to drive business, noted that the firm was looking at promoting its travel insurance and going into energy sector among others to restore all lost grounds. He further hinted that the firm was working towards expanding its retail offices from eight to 10 to enable it cover all as well as be close to all its esteemed customers. International Energy Insurance Plc was last year acquired by Norrenberger, an integrated Financial Services Group, having obtained the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to acquire 100 per cent equity holding in the company. During the period, Norrenberger further obtained approval from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the block acquisition of 50.6 per cent equity in the first instance and commenced the process for the approvalof theNigerianSecuritiesand ExchangeCommission(SEC) forthe Mandatory Takeover Bid to acquire the remaining holdings of IEI Plc. It is worthy of note that Norrenberger had held various engagement meetings with the representatives of the Retail Shareholders as well as other Stakeholders towards repositioning IEI Plc. Norrenberger expressed its comment to expand and strengthen the business models of IEI Plc and to improve its solutions and service distribution to its clients across the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MAN: NBS’ report to reflect recession in Q2 ’20

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Downturn blamed on four-month lockdown Following the four-month coronavirus outbreak-induced lockdown, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the country’s economy will show some contraction in the second quarter of this year when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the quarter. Acting Director-General of MAN, […]
Business

CSR-in-Action empowers women to tackle gender-based violence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leading sub-Saharan Africa’s sustainability advocacy and consulting outfit, CSR-in-Action Group, has, through its CSR-in-Action Advocacy, empowered rural women in the Badagry area of Lagos to tackle gender-based violence (GBV), women exclusion and other pertinent social challenges, the organisation has announced.   According to a press release, the empowerment of the women was via a workshop […]
Business

Japan’s April factory output rises on capital goods demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s industrial output extended gains in April as manufacturers benefited from a recovery in appetite for capital goods, especially in key overseas markets. The world’s third-largest economy is expected to grow in the current quarter at a much slower pace than previously thought after the government extended coronavirus emergency measures in Tokyo and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica