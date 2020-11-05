News

If Davido and Wizkid can do it, then I can, says Trazyx

Despite the huge competition in the Nigerian music industry, the young rising music act, Olajide Adeyemo is not relenting as he sees himself breaking through with his God-given talent.
Simply called Trazyxq has said if musical legends like Davido and Wizkid could make it big he too can make it big. “If Davido and Wizkid could do it, then I Olajide Trazyx Adeyemo can do it and even do it better. There’ll always be challenges and struggles of course, but by the special Grace of God, I will conquer. In little or no time, my music will speak more for me”, he said in a recent interview.
The next rated music star who hails from Iropora in Ekiti state holds a Bachelor’s degree in theatre and media arts from Ambrose Ali University.
Trazyx who has been doing music since his childhood day’s started professionally in 2015 with his hit single ‘Man no be a God’ which he later featured female vocalist and songwriter, Teni.
Trazyx’s recently released his debut Extended Project(EP) titled ‘Arrival’ in September which has been receiving massive airplay across the country and multiple streams on several music platforms.
On what his fans should expect, he said “I want to urge my fans to always expect more from me. I and my wonderful team are putting great effort for them to listen to good sounds”, said Trazyx.

