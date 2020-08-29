If God exists, He should appear and fix things – DJ Switch

A Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Switch, has taken to social media to assert that if God exists, then He should appear and fix things. The popular DJ aired her thoughts on Thursday via her verified page on popular photo and video sharing app, Instagram. According to her, the world is experiencing a lot that need to be fixed but are likely beyond human control.

She went on to list several societal vices that man has tried to fix to no avail such as; corruption, killings, hate, injustice and the rest of them. DJ Switch went further to say that with the rate at which things have gone wrong in the society, she fears if anyone would believe if they happen to see God. “I’m not sure anyone would believe that there is God even if He shows today. So much troubles and fakeness” she posted.

