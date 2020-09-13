If God protects His people, nobody will be against them

When God entered into covenant with Abraham, it was a two way agreement in which Abraham and his descendants will obey and worship God while the later provides protection to the former and his children.

The provisions of this covenant and its benefits were handed down to both the physical and spiritual children of Abraham down to generations yet unborn. The rejection of our Lord Jesus Christ by the Jews broadened the horizon by including the Gentiles who accept Jesus Christ and the gospel as the spiritual children of Abraham and also of God.

The Bible proves this in John 1:12 saying, “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:” The moment one receives Jesus Christ as Lord and personal saviour he becomes a child of God, and Jesus senior brother, through whom he goes to God for anything.

The person has the privilege of addressing God as his father while God sees the person as his son or daughter and provides him or her with necessities of life.

That is why the Bible without discrimination declares in Romans 8:31, “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” The above scripture is for the security of the believer, a folded protection upon its opening comprises economic provisions in which God blesses the hand work of the children obedient to him.

Whatever they lay their hands upon as means of livelihood prospers. For the children of God, life of struggle is not their portion rather total dependence on God in all their endeavours and God helps them to excel. That is why Bible says in 1st Corinthians 2:9,

“But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” God is currently providing and protecting his people as well preparing good things for them. There is protection from all kinds of danger both physical and spiritual.

The Bible further makes it clear in Isaiah 54:17 declaring thus, “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.”

This is the promise to the people of God; a complete security package shielding them from both physical and spiritual attacks. God fights for his people both in the secret and in the open hence testimonies abound in my congregation of members who encountered armed robbers but the robbers could not operate on hearing their declaration of being a chosen. In situations where the hoodlums fired their guns the bullets touched their body and dropped on the ground without penetration into their body.

Many have disarmed the robbers by collecting their guns. It is not these people that did it by their own power but God working in defense of his children. When God is with his people nothing works against them.

The children of God who enjoy these protections must fully identify themselves with God by being obedient to his words and living holy and righteous life. They must avoid any kind of sinful activity that will run counter to the word of God.

Things like fornication and adultery, idolatry, stealing should not be mentioned or thought of in their midst. They should avoid drinking of alcohol, smoking of any kind of tobacco and anything suggesting unrighteousness. Their focus should heaven hence their lifestyle fine tuned for preparation for rapture.

With these kind of lifestyle God will always fight their battle and no weapon formed against them shall prosper and they will make heaven at last.

