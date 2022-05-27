If I was not acting, I would have been struggling – Nze

Stan Nze needs no introduction in the make-believe industry as he has continued to break new grounds. The Anambra State-born, award-winning thespian was recently crowned the Best Actor at the just-concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he talks about his upbringing, journey to the movie industry, and other issues

How did you join the movie industry?

I starred in a movie around 2005, but I was studying at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University then. It was hard combining acting and schooling, so I had to finish up and I got my first role in 2009 when I was doing my Industrial Training. After that it kept coming in one, two and three scenes, but I knew I wanted more than one episode and I went for training with Stella Damasus, after which I got on ‘Tinsel’ in 2011. And then I got my first major lead on TV with Western Cinemas in ‘The Benjamins’, and from there, it has been going on and on.

So far, which of your projects would you say that has brought you into limelight till today?

It will be fair to say different projects have done their quota to bring me into limelight. People recognised me from ‘Tinsel’ and ‘The Benjamins’, I have film that went to international film festival in 2016, ‘Just Not Marry’. That was my first major lead role in a movie, and the major one is the ‘Rattle Snake’ which we did in 2020, that got me this nomination.

As an actor, which would say is your strength?

Drama is my thing, but I try as much as possible to be as versatile as I can be. I hate to be put into a box which is the reason I have done comedy, thrillers and action flicks. I try to challenge myself every time, but drama comes to me easy, that is my strength, unlike when I do comedy. I know it is difficult to make people laugh, so I always have to do a lot of extras and research.

You have acted different roles, do you still have a dream role?

It is hard to answer. I think I have done everything in Nollywood or everything that Nollywood has, I am not even sure what’s new anymore. I always look forward to interesting materials and news. When my wife was asking me recently, I told her I would like to play blind. I used to play blind a lot on my audition days but I have never done blind role in a movie. I think I would like to play blind and play it differently.

If you watch Nollywood of recent, one will see a lot of storylines being repeated, do you think it is in any way helping the movies industry?

The truth is that no new story, everything we are going to see on the television has been told before. The question is how it is being told, how are they are passing the message? What are the intrigues in the story, and how is it different from how it was told earlier? For instance, ‘Blood Sisters’ is a very simple story talking about domestic violence but the way it was executed, plotted was done differently which makes it trending.

You are also a producer, when and how do you get story ideas?

I can get story idea anytime; I can be anywhere and get story idea. Sometimes, I can talk to people if they have story ideas. No man is an island. We are shooting everyday, we are always busy; one needs to be able to dig into other people too to get stories. I get inspired everytime, and that I am inspired about a story doesn’t mean I am going to tell it, because it might be capital intensive, or feel like it is what we should be saying at that particular time. It also has to do with my values.

Talking about capital-intensive films, how difficult is it to shoot a lowbudget movie?

It is really difficult. A lot of thoughts will really go into it, begging people to help, shooting overtime. A lot of sacrifices have to be made to make sure the film comes to life, it is better to shoot films with money.

Talking about movie industry and storylines being repeated all the time, watching our movies in the 90s and now, what has really changed?

We have better stories back in the 90s, they were stronger, better, relatable and deep. But now, we are focusing more on pictures and sounds. Dynamics and quality are better now, which is why I like the idea of the remake that are being done now like ‘Living in Bondage’ , ‘Rattle Snake’ etc., so that people can see those strong stories we had back then.

Are you living your dream?

Absolutely, I don’t see myself doing anything else. I would have been struggling anywhere else, if I was not acting, I would probably be doing radio, something still in the industry. I read Computer Science, although there is correlation between IT and media. It is still not lost, I would probably still invest in that direction.

Do you think the coming of Netflix has helped the practitioners and industry?

There are more jobs, people are paying better; people have more negotiation power; more foreign currencies coming into the economy. So, definitely, it is a good step in the right direction and this is just the beginning. ‘Blood Sisters’ is the first Netflix original series, one could see how well it is doing. It means that we will be seeing more of this, more actors will be employed, there will more job, there will be more quality story-telling because it takes a lot of funds to tell good and quality stories well. That is one of the things it is going to do for Nollywood.

Asides funding, what other challenges do you think practitioners are facing?

Locations. It is hard to shoot in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. The issue of “Omo onile” is something else, one cannot shoot in the garage peacefully, there is so much noise in the system. One has to shoot and use HDR; there is no film village, there is no place practitioners can gather together. To shoot film is difficult, one has to look for people’s houses. Now for TV series, we have to rent apartments, because people are not allowing us access to their apartments again because of COVID-19. That is a major problem we are facing in Nollywood.

How was your growing up like?

I grew up in a family of seven. I was born in Lagos. During the Abiola crisis, we moved to Ilorin, we moved quite a lot before we eventually came to Lagos. I left the family to Enugu for my secondary school education, then to Nnamdi Azikiwe University for my tertiary education. Growing up was quite fun, I didn’t have all the luxurious things of life, but I have a decent home training that is why I have turned out the way I am.

What is your greatest fear in life?

I don’t fear anything. It used to be death, but that has been conquered, I am no longer afraid of dying, I am living my dream.

You are currently one of the most soughtafter actors in Nollywood. How does this make you feel?

I am flattered by that. It is the dream of every actor to want to work, do good films and projects. It makes me feel fulfilled. No one comes into Nollywood to want to become average or do two films and leave. It might not work for everybody and some people have left during this journey. But for me, I have always wanted to be at the top. I have always wanted to act. I have always wanted to be here for the long haul. I have said that I would act till I am hundred. The journey is still a far one. I am quite fulfilled to know that I am one of the people that are being booked for work, considered and sought after. I am honoured and I look forward to greater pedestals and projects ahead.

Do your movie roles have any resemblance to your real-life or personality?

I have played some roles that felt like they were close to me, but most of the time you don’t play roles that are close to you. At a point, I deliberately had to stop playing roles that painted me bad because people thought I was bad. I have heard how they stoned people with pure water in the market because they played some bad roles. People take these things seriously. They just feel like it is real, especially when you deliver your role well. Majority of the roles I played are not who I am. I am a good person. I am a church boy, a chorister in my church. I am a professional. For instance, throughout this year I have been trying to do a lot of comedies and roles that will make people laugh. Last year was my emotional year- the year I wanted to do the sweet boy and emotional wreck. You will see that in a film called ‘Imela’, ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’ and some other projects I worked on last year.

