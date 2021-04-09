If I’m not a musician I’d probably be a lawyer –Edaoto

Edaoto Agbeniyi is a multiple award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, writer and an actor. He is the leader of the world touring 11-piece band, Edaoto & The Afrogenius Band. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his passion for Afrobeat, the idea behind Edaoto & The Afrogenius Band, music industry in Nigeria and other issues

What does Edaoto really mean?

Edaoto can be loosely translated to mean a peculiar being. Tell us your experience growing up… I was born in Lagos. I was also fortunate to travel round almost all the Yoruba cities as a child. I grew up in Iwaya, a small community in Lagos Mainland. Growing up was super. We had a very beautiful communal life where everyone watches out for one another.

I grew up with lots of music too; there were about three radio stations and about four or five television stations. So, we could sometimes watch OGTV, it sometimes filters into our TV, which would only be watched from 4 O’clock. There were no commercial motorcycles that can knock anyone down while playing on major roads. For us that were born later in the 70s growing up through the 80s and 90s was of sweet memories.

What is about Afrobeat that made to stay focused and committed to the genre?

I can gladly say Afrobeat chose me and I’m enjoying it. Afrobeat itself is a huge culture, it shows Africans and all the suffering people of the world the path to freedom, particularly personal freedom. It’s a constant reminder of a positively progressive life; it abhors corruption. And it’s a knowledge-based music. One’s mind will just but be illuminated if one plays or listen to Afrobeat.

Growing up, who were the musicians that influenced you the most? Why?

King Sunny Ade, Akeeb Kareem, Ligali Mukaiba, Orlando Julius, Odolaye Aremu, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley and of course Fela Kuti were the greatest musicians that rocked my heart growing up even though we had the opportunities of listening to endless music in the 80s and 90s, almost all of them in one way or the other have influenced my music.

Any plans to venture into other genres of music such as hip hop, pop, R&B or highlife?

I am very capable of playing and, in fact, performing other genre, but not that my genre of music will change. There’s an album I’m working on at the moment that has all sorts of genres in it but it’s just an expression of creativity not diversion.

Looking back, how has it been so far?

Looking back, I’ll say it’s really worth giving thanks. Even though there are ups and downs, lows and highs but it’s been a very beautiful journey laced with unforgettable memories and still creating more.

What is the idea behind the founding of the touring band, Edaoto & the Afrogenius Band?

Some two decades ago, I decided to have a band, and I called my friends who could play the instruments I wanted. I explained my mission to them, then decided to honour them by calling them ‘genius’, so I named the band ‘Afrogenius’. Of course there would be some rough edges but we’ve traveled and toured together as a band severally today.

If you were not a musician what other profession would have gone into and why?

If I am not a musician, probably I’d have been a lawyer. Growing up I had wanted to speak for the people, fight on their behalf but music became the weapon.

What is candid opinion about the Nigerian music industry?

The Nigeria music today has really grown to an extent, in spite of the fact that our government had put practically nothing on the ground to make it grow. Though there are several misinformation about what had happened to our music and musicians in the past. A lot of the new folks think that this new found ‘global’ fame started with them, without knowing that countless musicians from the past had graced lots of stages they haven’t even seen. The new media (social media) had also contributed to the growth, so the industry has grown considerably.

Who were your role models in music? Why?

Conscious musicians had always remained my role model. Fela Kuti continues to be the leading light.

Are you married?

Tell us you met and proposed to her… I met my wife long time ago, and I proposed to her with one short poem I wrote.

Would you encourage your daughter to be a musician?

My children are entitled to purse whatever they love. My daughter loves music; she sings well too, and do other things related to music. So I encourage her to do every right thing. If she wants to do music full time I’ll definitely support her.

How do you unwind?

To unwind I do some sports, listen to array of music and watch shows.

What should your teeming fans expect from you this year?

We would be dropping a new album in some couple months.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your career as an artiste?

There were several plans, tours and shows but when COVID-19 came everything was halted. It did set a whole lot of things back for us, particularly live performers. The first thing was to stay alive. I began to read more about previous pandemics and how it affected the lives of the people then so as to understand how it can be related to this new one and how to adjust as an artiste.

We depend on live performances and tours but they became unachievable during those terrible times. Everything seems bleak and dark but eventually when the first wave subsided we resort to finding new ways. So, performing from the studio then streaming it live to our audience became the alternative.

It also became problematic getting funds off it but we pushed on knowing that the best is to still be alive so one could cover up for what was lost during those periods. COVID-19 dark period also allows for some appraisals and creations of new works, these appear to be the benefit of that solitude period.

Have you been embarrassed?

Yes, I’ve been embarrassed. One day I had a show during ‘One Lagos_ Fiesta’. All members of my band were there and there was no way to drive through to the back of the stage, though spacious. My assistant told the ‘bouncer’ to allow us in as we have to perform, the bouncer said no that my assistant can come in but I won’t be allowed in.

My assistant said I am the one to perform that my name is Edaoto the ‘bouncer’ said no, that I am an impersonator. I didn’t say anything. My assistant called some of my band members to tell the bouncer that I am outside, the guy came, opened the gate and said I should go and call Edaoto for him, I just laughed and told him to check Edaoto’s picture on Google, he later checked it and came back to call me in, I was just outside playing. He apologised that he was actually thinking I would come with some body guards.

I just laughed, and I told him the best thing is to treat everyone right. After the show he came begging. My assistant insisted I get some hefty men to guard me for rest of the shows, I just laughed over it. We are all the same, Nigerian mostly appreciate unnecessary social class that doesn’t really worth it.

