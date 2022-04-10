If my third husband messes up, I’ll marry again –Toyin Lawani

Nigeria’s top notch fashion designer and stylist,Toyin Lawani has taken a swipe at those criticising her for having children with three different men. The fashionista spoke during her diary session on the ‘Real Housewives of Lagos‘, the reality TV series. Lawani is married to Segun Wealth.

They tied the knot in June last year and welcomed their first child together in August. The lovebirds are expecting their second child together. Before her marriage to Wealth, the entrepreneur had two children from her previous relationships. During her diary session, the 40-year-old called out critics of her marital choices, saying “it is not their business”.

Lawani said if her present husband “messes up” she would marry another man and have kids with him. “I see when they try to drag me or try to make me feel bad about my kids, telling me, I have kids with three different dads,” she said.

“Excuse me, if my husband messes up I’ll still marry another person if I found love, and it will be four different dads. “If that one messes up if I find love again, I’ll still marry again and it will be five different dads. Whose business is it? Is it your womb?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...