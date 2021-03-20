If Nigeria fails, Africa has failed, Alake tells secessionists

Metro & Crime

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo has appealed to those calling for the secession of Nigeria to shelve the idea, insisting that, if Nigeria fail as a country, the entire black race has failed.
The monarch said, those beating the drums of war in the country are not only calling for chaos in Nigeria, but in the entire African continent.
Oba Adedotun spoke when he played host to the National President of the National Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Musa Muhammed Maitakobi, the Chairman of RTEAN in Ogun State, Alhaji Titilayo Akibu and other members of the association in his palace in Ake, Abeokuta.
The visit was part of activities marking the one year anniversary of Akibu as the state chairman of RTEAN in the state. Maitakobi had earlier commissioned a multimillion naira mosque, built in the premises of RTEAN secretariat in Abeokuta by the Akibu-led administration.
The monarch said, Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, political or religious afflictions must work together for the greater good of the country, insisting that Nigeria is better as one united nation than breaking up.
Alake’s advice is coming on the heels of the declaration of Yoruba nation and Southwest secession from Nigeria by Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho.
The first class monarch said, Nigeria cannot afford to go through another civil war, stressing that no country in the world will be willing to accommodate over 250 million Nigerians as refugees.
His words: “Nigerians, wherever we go in Nigeria we must see ourselves as nationals of the same country, people of the same blood.
“We must work together to make Nigeria great because we must not fail, Nigeria must not fail, if Nigeria fails, the black race has failed and may it never happened.
“Where will over 250 million people go to? If they enter the next country, we will eat all their foods within two days, there will be no food for anybody in that place again, that is why we must remain where we are and make Nigeria work and work well.”
Earlier in his address, Maitakobi said, the association had concluded plans to inject new buses into the nation’s road transport sector, to aid easy movement of passengers from one point to another.
Maitakobi named Oba Adedotun as the Grand Patron of the association in recognition of the monarch’s support for RTEAN.

