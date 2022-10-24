News

If Nigeria Was A Business Entity, It Would’ve Been Sold To Pay Its Debt — Prof. Imumolen

The presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen has said if Nigeria was a company, it would have been sold along with its entities to service the debts it’s currently owing.

While decrying that over a hundred percent of the country’s revenue is being used to service debts, the presidential candidate said the next president of the country will face the toughest job ever.

Addressing supporters in Abuja recently, Prof. Imumolen therefore note that the next president of the country should be someone who has the passion and value to rescue it.

“If Nigeria was to be a company, the option would have been to declare a bankruptcy or to sell the company and its entity to pay the whole debt” he said.

He therefore insists that the country’s president in 2023 should not be elected on tribal or religious considerations but on capacity of individuals to rescue the country.

While offering himself as one that has what it takes to lead the country, Prof. Imumolen said he is passionate about the country and has brought value even before joining politics.

“When I say I have imparted so much on education, people doubt it. I don’t think in the history of this country, there has been any man who has imparted in education as much as Prof. Chris.

“You can go and research it, you go and check it. You may not know about it because I have not been making too much noise about it, I have been doing it as a result of passion and value.

“There is no state in Nigeria — in Kaduna, in Kano, in Zamfara, in Yobe that I don’t have students up to a thousand in my scholarship board” he said.

According to him, there is no state in Nigeria where about 5000 persons have not benefitted from his scholarship scheme, adding that it is not for politics but passion.

He insists that education is the stimulating tool to position Nigeria to compete internationally.

Prof. Imumolen therefore said time has come for the country to produce leaders that will add value, treat the people with so much respect and see every citizen as humans.

He said that is what he represents, urging for the support of all Nigerians to help him become the president in 2023.

 

Our Reporters

