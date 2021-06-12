If not for Amotekun, Oyo will be another Sambisa –PDP Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji

Engr. Akeem Olatunji is the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State. In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO In Ibadan, he reels out the achievements of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in the past two years. Excerpts

Oyo State Government is celebrating its second year in office, can you let us into some of the giant strides and achievements that the administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde has made so far?

To God be the glory. We can proudly beat our chest and say that the government of Oyo State under the able leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde has really done well. And being a PDP government, it has given us hope and assurance that better days are still ahead and it shows that by 2023, we will have something to fall back to for campaign to showcase what we have done for the good people of Oyo State. And not only for the good people of Oyo State, but for Nigeria as a whole. This is because Governor Makinde is gradually becoming a reference point for the PDP in Nigeria. If we look at some of the giant strides of the government, we can’t forget so easily the Ibadan/Iseyin Road which is 65kms. It is more than what the last administration did in their eight years because they were not able to tar or construct a 20km road at a stretch unlike what we are having in this administration.

If you go to Saki, there is the Saki/Igboho Road which is ongoing. That one is 45km. The Saki Township road that was re-awarded is 10km. We are also having Airport/Ajia/Amuloko Road and that one is 21km. The Akala Road that leads to the NNPC side in Apata was abandoned for eight years. It remained as it was in 2011 when Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala was leaving. So, that old system of abandoning projects is gone forever. This is because if those ones are allowed to waste away, we will be throwing away billions of naira of Oyo State. Look at the asphalt plant done by former Governor Rasheed Ladoja. It has been resuscitated by this government.

The last administration abandoned it for eight years. This was because they like to cut corners. If not unfor their corrupt tendencies, they would not have abandoned such a lofty idea that will reduce the cost of asphalt in Oyo State. Out of 100 per cent materials needed for construction of road, about 50 per cent goes for asphalt alone. So, we dont know why they adopted such a wasteful approach. Looking at the healthcare sector, health is wealth and productive citizens are the healthy citizens in any state. This is why this government has embarked on the renovation, reconstruction and construction of 351 primary healthcare centres across all the wards in Oyo State.

That is huge. During the last administration, all those healthcare facilities were in comatose. We can’t continue like that because we want a new Oyo State, and that will start with the provision of infrastructural facilities. Go to all our hospitals, you will see that they have undergone renovation and reconstruction over time. This goes to show that people are now getting value for the votes they gave to the PDP and Governor Seyi Makinde in 2019. Look at the Amotekun security outfit, a lot of personnel were recruited; several vehicles were purchased for their operation.

If not for Amotekun, Oyo State would have turned to another ‘Sambisa’ because we know the security situation in this country which the APC administration has imposed on the people due to the economic situation of the country. In essence, Amotekun is covering up a lot for the state police we yearned for because they understand the terrain. Let us talk about generation of internal revenue. If you look at it, this government has invested so much in agriculture. We have STEP, a means of catching the young ones into agricultural practice.

The OYSADEP that was formerly moved to Ibadan by the last administration, has been relocated to Saki, where they need it. It is like putting operational base of oil company in Ibadan or Lagos. Is oil exploration going on there? No!. As at 2020, if you check the report of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Oyo State generated N38bn as again N24bn generated during the last administration. For a period of 8 years; from 2011 to 2019, the state government was only able to increase IGR by N10bn.

As at 2011, it was N14bn. But within a year and a half, despite the Coronavirus pandemic, despite the EndSARS that crippled a lot of economic activities, this government was still able to jerk up the IGR of Oyo state from N24bn to N38bn. This is unprecedented and it shows that this is a government that has really come to serve.

But some people are saying that the government is merely borrowing from banks to pay workers’ salaries, how true is this?

Thank you for this question. There is no truth in it. If you are borrowing from bank, it is being controlled by the CBN and CBN is working in synergy with DMO. So, if Oyo State is indebted as they are trying to paint it, the DMO would have revealed it. And you know that the CBN is under the Federal Government, which is being controlled by the APC, and you won’t expect the FG to cover us. And if it were to be like that, the internal debt would not have fallen from N99bn to N94bn. It is simple arithmetic and it is scientific. Those who made that allegation thought it will still be business as usual. The era of darkness has gone forever in Oyo State.

In essence, you are saying that by 2023, PDP will still be in power in Oyo State…

You see, what we are saying is not about 2023, but we are leaving a legacy whereby there will be continuity of the PDP not only in 2023 but beyond 2027. This is because nobody changes a winning team. Look at pensioners: we know how many of them died during the last administration due to non-payment of their gratuities and pensions. In fact, majority of them had been owed since 2012/2013, and the government refused to pay them for eight years. Imagine the kind of life late Abiola Ajimobi subjected those people to. Those that retired during Ajimobi’s administration are the ones enjoying pension and gratuity now. Oyo State will never go back to the era of retrogression which the APC represented.

