If police catch you, you go explain tire –Reactions after man makes artificial human parts

Reactions have popped up on social media after a man made some artificial dark-skinned human parts, the photos surfacing online. The dexterous works of the man identified as John Amanam, were shared by a Twitter handle, @ Blacksregion, who described him as a skilled craftsman, who took time to sought for a substitute for the dark skin. Sharing the photos, they wrote: “Meet John, he is a skilled craftsman from Nigeria who is paving the way in prosthetics for darker skin tones. He’s very talented” While some have applauded him over his innovation and talent, others are of the view that he is at great risk if he is caught by the police possessing those artworks at night. A twitter user @ifearie tweeted: “It’s all cool until Nigeria Police catch you at night with this your innovation. If police catch you, you go explain tire.”
