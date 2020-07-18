Arts & Entertainments

If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me, says 6-yr-old boy who saves sister from dog attack

A 6-year-old boy has been hailed as a hero after saving his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Bridger Walker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, needed almost 100 stitches to his face after he was mauled by the out of control canine. According to a post on Instagram from the boy’s aunt Bridger was attacked after placing himself between his little sister and the charging dog. Despite suffering severe lacerations to the face, the youngster was still able to grab his sister’s hand and lead her to safety.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger later said. Bridger’s family have received a flood of public support following the incident, however, they have urged supporters to consider instead donating to Mission 22 and the Wounded Warrior Programme, organisations assisting returned veterans. The boy’s aunt tagged the cast of Marvel’s Avengers in the post, saying: “I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks.”

