If The Rain Could Fall Upwards

Book Title: Crest of Humanity

Author: Dr. Chukwunyere Chukwu

Publisher: Noblediv Limited

Year of publication: 2015

Number of pages: 206

Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu

The initiation into the circle of humanity has always been by words. From giving a child a name and nurturing same in the course of growth, words have always been useful in the realization of self and identity. At the outset of creation, ‘man’ experience life through words, ordering his/her entry into the world.

This is the reason why Crest of Humanity comes handy as a literary material in which the different perspectives of life get appropriate treatment through the poems. Dr. Chukwunyere Chukwu sectionalizes this interesting collection of poems in seven parts.

The first section comes with the title, “Nature”. What more can be said as humans emanate as original beings from God, and it is in acknowledging this that its first title can be described as very apt. A total of 74 titles are under this section amongst which are: “Obstacles”, “Diamonds are Precious”, “Music, Death, the Impartial Master”, “Light” and “Visions” amongst others. An excerpt from Light reveals a great deal:

“The touch of success / Flashes, when anyone wants it / Just a flash and / Darkness disappears ….” “Knowledge, the Master Key” is the second in this collection.

It is amazing to find how the poems in this part unravel the mysteries that come with moving one’s life forward and having impact as ones journeys toward greatness.

“Wisdom and Knowledge”, “What Men Think”, “Just Do It”, “Learn to Learn”; “The Destiny Driver”, “Marriage” and “Challenges Expire” are some of the titles under this part. In Marriage he says, “Marriage is not walking in / Or coming out of the door / Is about managing the Imperfections / …. Consider your footsteps … / It last longer than the aura of sex”

The counsel conveyed in these lines explains the position of the poet regarding the life-long institution. In this era where relationships hit the rock soon after the journey begins,

Dr. Chukwu admonishes those who should know about the need to look before they leap is embarked upon. “Crest of Humanity” takes the reader to another level at the third section with the title “Achievement”;

“Conquest” and “Victory”. The poet is deliberate in taking the step as chronologically ordered as it should be. If the heart is not ready, then the body may not get the desired push to attain success.

Of the 15 sub-headings are “Extra Ordinary People”, “Tricks of a Squirrel”, “The Heart of a Leader” and “Miles or Inches”

. Dr. Chukwunyere celebrates hard work because diligence and commitment guarantee greatness. Excerpt from “The Worst Road” sheds light on his position: “As bad as any road may be / A great thing lies in it / But the worst road to ply / Is the shortest way ….”

The poetry still keeps going strong with words as the collection births “Anguish”.

One truth about life is that it we often love to ride hitch free, but how possible that is remains to be seen.

Every stage of human life has its attendant surmountable mountain, and this consciousness evidently looms in no mistaken terms on the mind of the writer. This fourth section speaks both to the individual and the nation at large.

“Our Promised Land Nigeria”, “Africa Weeps”, “The Dead is a Hero” and “Out of Love” are amongst the poems that this portion comprises. “Call Me Not a Bastard” resonates thus,

“Call me not a bastard / There is no pride in being one / Evidence of failure produces one … / Africa needs your greatness / Africa says there’s no bastard…” The philosophy of Africa is here established, but beyond the African consciousness is the admonition on the isolation which comes from not excelling in life. Failure definitely dwells in isolation, but success has many friends.

“Intrigues of Nature” comes fifth, and it is as the name implies a collection of intrigues. A fusion of the environment as nature and humans with their everyday experience spread all over in different reasoning.

“The Blind comes with its attendant fascination” is one; “The Cripple” also makes for a thoughtprovoking read; “The Eyes” follows suit, while “If The Rain Could Fall Upwards” evokes philosophy. “Water” is another title in this section and it avails this excerpt, “Let the world beware … / Without water / Man is lifeless.”

This poem is ecologically inclined, taking cognizance of the impact of global warming and the need for man to do more. Nature does not need man; it is man who needs nature as human existence is impossible without it.

The fact is that, man will not survive without water and as a result, the important call to be conscious of its use. “Hope, Courage and Admonition” occupies the sixth section, comprising 16 titles.

Challenges and progress are both with man, but the ability to navigate the calm or unsettled waters of both cannot be over-emphasized. It is easy to be downcast when challenges seem prevalent, whereas success also has its management strategy which is what the author brings to bear at this juncture.

“Fear, Change, Problems” and “The Genius” form part of it. Some lines from “The Reality of a Past” read thus: “Let your yesterday justify today / For it is only a fool that would want / A mountain out of a mole hill …”

Reality check is what it can be called and until the individual speaks the truth to himself/herself, little or no progress will be made. It is unarguable, that seven is adjudged the perfect number and the seventh section which is “Admiration” embraces beauty and commendation after all is done.

We all need to be cheered at some point, even as we are expected to shout our applause to others as well. The praise rendered about our homes, women and the Black race can never be exhausted.

Titles here include “My Wife” and “My Family”, “The Beautiful Woman”, “Black is Beautiful”, “The Heroes I Know”, “Black is Heroism” and “The Black Culture”. In “The Beautiful Woman”, he writes: “If not for a woman / Who would become human …? / A good woman / Is the beauty of humanity”

Dr. Chukwu has demonstrated his vastness on issues that affect human lives, leaving no doubt about his prolific ability.

He has penned two hundred and three titles in over two hundred pages, making it a rare collection in numbers, let alone content. It is no gainsaying, that “Crest of Humanity” has carved a niche for itself in the annals of poetic history.

