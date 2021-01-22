Arts & Entertainments

If you can’t take care of me, leave me alone – BBNaija Venita warns suitors

BBNaija Pepper Dem star Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to sound a note of warning to her prospective suitors. Taking to her official Twitter account, the mom of two thanked her admirers for their interest in her. According to the pretty lady, their admiration of her is making her blush. However, Venita told them to leave her alone for the man God wants to set in front of her if they know in their hearts that they cannot have her back or take care of her more than she has done for herself.

According to her, she is on her own and she doesn’t want anyone to stress her. She said: “Dear Prospective Suitors, Thank you for your interest and admiration. Smiling face I de blush for here. Please if you know say in your heart, you nor fit hold me pass where I hold myself, leave me for the one God wants to set in front for me.

I Dey my dey. No stress me I take beg u.” Meanwhile, the Delta born, recently spoke about deceptive people on social media. In a series of Twitt, the beautiful mother of two said the things people see on the internet could be very deceiving and people’s lies had layers like a wedding cake.

