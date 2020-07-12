If you miss heaven who will you blame?

H

eaven is a prepared place for prepared and sanctified people, the final resting and abode the saints. Our Lord Jesus Christ made it clear in John 14:1-3, saying, Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. Our Lord Jesus Christ has gone to prepare a place for the saint and at the appointed time in accordance with the plan of God he, Jesus Christ will come back to take the saints to be with him in heaven. It is the aspiration every genuine repented Christian to make heaven and be with Christ at the end of his or her earthly life. Heaven is a prepared place; the people who will be admitted into the holy place must equally be sanctified people. It is not a destination for every Dick and Harry lifestyle notwithstanding. Whoever will fulfill the aspiration of making heaven must meet certain conditions. The first thing is that any heaven candidate must be born again. In John 3:3-5 the Bible says, Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.4 Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born? 5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.

The man Nicodemous was desirous of making heaven he came to our Lord Jesus Christ who told him he must be born again. He must be born of water and Spirit before he can make heaven.

For one to be born again, it means accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour by identifying with him in his death and resurrection. The person must purge himself of all known and unknown sins thereby living his life like Christ. This is clearly a personal decision. Inability to take this stand and live out one’s life accordingly will definitely prevent one from making heaven. Whosoever fails to make heaven either by omission or commission will have himself to be blamed. Anybody who does not make heaven has mortgaged his soul to the Devil and to the things of this world. Many people are more interested in the things of this world than the salvation of their souls. The Bible asked a question in Mark 8:36-37, For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? 37 Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? It is rather unfortunate for any human being not making heaven; the person has lost all. One of the purposes of creation of man and placing him on this planet earth is for attaining perfection in preparation for heaven. Any man who fails to make heaven has not fulfilled the purpose of his creation.

It is indeed poor reasoning and out of focus for anybody devoting all his life in pursuit of wealth without ensuring the salvation of his soul first. Man was created to serve God not to make wealth. The things of the world, including money will come with a little effort when one sincerely serves God. You should make salvation of your soul the first priority so that you will make heaven because if you fail to meet with your creator at end of your life you will have yourself to blame as the fault is entirely your own.

Like this: Like Loading...