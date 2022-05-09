If you were Mister President (2)

Ayo Oyoze Baje

Well aware that leadership, especially under a democratic setting is meant to identify, highlight and meet the critical needs of the people by prioritizing them; the factor to begin with is the WORKERS’ WELFARE. That will be the focal point of my Poverty Alleviation programme.

Given the backdrop of the prevailing African extended family system all efforts will be made at the federal, state and local council areas to ensure that the minimum wage is more than adequate to cater for the needs of the worker and his dependents.

“A worker is worthy of his wages” says the Holy Bible. It would be therefore, a crime on the part of the employers at all levels – both public and private – to delay or even consider paying paltry percentages of their remunerations-salaries and allowances inclusive-due to them. In fact, my administration will create an independent Salary/Wages/Pensions Board for each state, backed with enabling laws.

The prompt payment of the workers’ emoluments would serve as an enduring motivation for them to give their best. With that firmly in place, the employers would have the moral ground to stand upon to castigate, criticize and even punish workers found to be engaged in dereliction of duty.

Of course, this would also traverse both the public and private sectors. And talking about the private sector, industrial productivity would be hinged on stable electric power supply, adequate potable water supply, as well as good access roads and rails. With that, in addition to a secure environment there will be a paradigm shift back to the good old days when the Ikeja/Ogba Industrial Park was the pride of the country.

Unfortunately, these have been converted to End-Time churches, with prosperity preachers holding sway over the mesmerized murmuring millions who have sold their souls to the pastors they see as their gateway to paradise.

They definitely need speedy deliverance! That brings us to the critical issue of HEALTH. My administration’s motivating mantra to propel all-round health, right from pregnant women, through the under-5 children, teenagers to adults and elders would be that prevention is wiser, cheaper and safer than cure.

In that way, I will re-introduce Sanitary Inspection Officers (SIO) as it was back in the ‘60s and empower them to collect specified punitive levies from landlords and tenants whose surroundings are only fit for the pigs! To take the preventive measures some notches higher,

Refuse Disposal Systems, incorporating the biodegradable process will be adequately funded. Natural, organic manures derived from these are safer and more productive for the farmlands. They have recently been discovered by some scientists in the United States to conserve much more atmospheric carbon, thereby reducing global warming.

The green-policy of the planting of trees and flowers would be encouraged to beautify our environment.as well as to supply the much-needed oxygen, to facilitate healthy living. All these measures, added to an enabling environment buoyed with solid infrastructure of highly equipped clinics and hospitals, as well as well-trained nurses, doctors and other health officials will go a long way to breeding citizens that are happy and healthy.

For, as the wise ones say, from individuals, to communities and countries, “health is wealth”. To bring that wealth creation to the front burner of national discourse, yours truly, who happens to be an ardent lover of creativity in the fields of arts and sciences will introduce annual NATIONAL PRIZES FOR DESERVING INVENTORS and innovators in that regard.

For instance, for decades I have been making the suggestion to the powers-that-be that the government should provide a veritable avenue to bring together Nigerian-born inventors for us to maximally benefit from the products of their creative ingenuity.

But not one state governor, minister or president has taken me seriously! Though Nigeria remains the proud homeland of some of the world’s most remarkable, trail-blazing inventors and innovators in the fertile fields of medicine, transportation, science and information technology, have their products impacted positively on our national economy? The answer is obvious.

–Baje writes from Lagos

