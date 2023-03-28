If You’re Lucky To Get A Song Go Viral, Thank God – Iyanya Reveals

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter who rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya has revealed his growing concerns about music promotion in Nigeria.

The 36-year-old “Kukere” crooner who took to his Instagram page to reveal his worries said promoting music is very expensive, adding that one should thank God if they are lucky to have their song go viral.

“Promoting music has become very expensive. If you are lucky to get a song go viral, make you thank God“

Reacting to Iyanya’s post, Adesope Olajide, Nigerian UK-based Media Personality wrote: “Nothing can be truer than these words ….. I’m just glad my brother @iyanya getting his dues once again.

Iyanya, however, revealed that he spent N52 million in making the song ‘Like’ featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel, including the music video and promotions.

This comment was disclosed by Iyanya on Adesope Olajide Instagram post who is the host of ‘The Afrobeats Podcast’.

Adesope shared a screenshot of a previous post by Iyanaya, admitting the promotion of music had become really expensive and urging individuals to be thankful to God when their songs suddenly go viral without promotion.

The 36-year-old singer also made a comment to Adesope’s post to disclose that the lowest amount of money he has spent so far on promoting his song is N27 million. He advised upcoming artists not to get discouraged. He wrote, “The cheapest I have spent on a song since January 2021 is 27m. When I dropped “LIKE” FT Davido and KizzDaniel, we spent 52 million, on song, Video and promotion. This should not discourage any up-and-coming artiste, you can do it, all you need its consistency”.

