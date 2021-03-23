Metro & Crime

Ifa worshipper warns against use of hijab in Christian schools

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

An Ifa worshipper, the Araba Agbaye, Chief Owolabi Aworeni, has warned the House of Assembly and the Kwara State Governor, Abdualrahman Abdulrazaq, against institutionalising the use of hijab in schools saying its use in Christian schools may incite violence in the country.

Aworeni urged the House of Representatives to halt the bill seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in the country, noting that the move has a dangerous consequence as is currently being witnessed in Kwara State with Christian mission schools shut down in resistance against the move by the state government.
In an interview with journalists Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Araba said: “We are appealing to the Governor of Kwara State, to caution against steps that are capable of turning Kwara State and the entire country into crisis. Peace would reign supreme if religions generally are given pride of place. Let the Christian schools be, same for Muslim schools and schools for the traditional worshippers without any religion lording it over the other.
“A traditional worshipper who decides to attend Christian school should imbibe the Christian practices and principles and ditto for a Christian child who chooses to attend a Muslim school. If he willfully decides to attend the school, he has to abide by the practices.
“It is wrong for a child who belongs to another faith to want to force his way through. The governor should desist from acts that can incite violence or civil disorderliness. Academics should not continue to get interrupted as we have it at the moment.”

