News

Ifako-Ijaiye PDP condoles with Iju- Ogundimu gas explosion victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ifako – Ijaiye have visited the Iju – Ogundimu explosion site in Lagos for an on-the-spot assessment of the devastating effects of the recent gas explosions that claimed many lives and destroyed several properties worth millions of naira.

The entourage which was led by the leaders of the LGA and ward executives of the party in Ifako-Ijaiye LGA expressed shock at the magnitude of devastation in comparison to the casualty figures.

After the visit, the entourage paid the Oniju of Iju – Ogundimu Land, Oba-elect, Oba Jimoh Ogundimu, a solidarity visit to commiserate with him over the incident that claimed lives and left at least 400 people sustaining various degrees of injuries. Speaking, a PDP member in Ifako-Ijaiye, Mr. Dayo Asade, while commending the Lagos State Government for the swift attention given to the place, thanked God that the number of casualties did not exceed what was recorded.

He said with what they met on ground, more lives would have been lost but for the quick intervention on the part of the state government. Other notable PDP members on the visitation include Mrs. Idera Shodipo, and Babajide Balogun

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Australian city wakes to another lockdown as more state borders close

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous city began a six-week lockdown on Thursday following a spike in new coronavirus cases, as states around the country tightened internal borders to prevent a second wave sweeping the country. Australia has avoided the high casualty numbers of other countries to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 544,055​ people globally, […]
News

Southern Kaduna: Coalition seeks parade of arrested suspects

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA A coalition of Southern Kaduna organisations, has made a strong case for the parade of suspects arrested in connection with acts of criminality in the area, saying the development would aid transparency.   This was as the coalition, which operates under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Indigenous Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), disclosed that […]
News

Ex-Militants accuse AGF Malami of profiteering

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

      The whistleblower policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration may have according to sources be put on reverse gear due to associated sleaze and profligacy as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation and Mrs Ladidi Muhammed, who is in charge of debt recovery in the ministry are said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: