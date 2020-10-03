Ifako-Ijaiye PDP condoles with Iju- Ogundimu gas explosion victims

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ifako – Ijaiye have visited the Iju – Ogundimu explosion site in Lagos for an on-the-spot assessment of the devastating effects of the recent gas explosions that claimed many lives and destroyed several properties worth millions of naira.

The entourage which was led by the leaders of the LGA and ward executives of the party in Ifako-Ijaiye LGA expressed shock at the magnitude of devastation in comparison to the casualty figures.

After the visit, the entourage paid the Oniju of Iju – Ogundimu Land, Oba-elect, Oba Jimoh Ogundimu, a solidarity visit to commiserate with him over the incident that claimed lives and left at least 400 people sustaining various degrees of injuries. Speaking, a PDP member in Ifako-Ijaiye, Mr. Dayo Asade, while commending the Lagos State Government for the swift attention given to the place, thanked God that the number of casualties did not exceed what was recorded.

He said with what they met on ground, more lives would have been lost but for the quick intervention on the part of the state government. Other notable PDP members on the visitation include Mrs. Idera Shodipo, and Babajide Balogun

Like this: Like Loading...